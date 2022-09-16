 Skip to main content
Week 5 high school football scoreboard

Foothill vs Rosamond Football

Foothill's Juan Garcia closes in on Rosamond's Justin Williams in Friday night's game at Foothill.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Thursday’s score

Chavez 35, Shafter 34

