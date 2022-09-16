Week 5 high school football scoreboard

Thursday’s score
Chavez 35, Shafter 34
Friday’s scores
Liberty 35, Fresno-Central 10
Frontier 35, Independence 21
Centennial 35, Sanger 26
Clovis North 37, Bakersfield 14
Kennedy 21, Taft 0
Tehachapi 28, Arvin 10
Stockdale 12, Visalia-El Diamante 9
Foothill 28, Rosamond 0
Kern Valley 28, Mira Monte 14
Templeton 37, West 7
Porterville 30, Highland 28
Wasco 45, McFarland 14
Big Bear Lake-Big Bear 22, Boron 20
Fillmore 30, South 6
Madera 34, Golden Valley 24
California City at Menifee-Santa Rosa Academy, late
Desert at Valencia-Trinity Classical Academy, late
Los Altos Hills-Pinewood at Frazier Mountain, late
