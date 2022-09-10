Week 4: High school football scoreboard

Thursday’s scores
Delano 22, Golden Valley 15
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 91F. SSE winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 1:45 am
Thursday’s scores
Delano 22, Golden Valley 15
Centennial 47, Ridgeview 7
Friday’s scores
Hanford 49, Frontier 47
Bakersfield 51, Stockdale 0
Clovis-Buchanan 35, Liberty 27
Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran 34, Bakersfield Christian 15
Foothill 36, California City 13
Independence 44, South 34
San Luis Obispo 28, North 0
West 34, Mira Monte 0
Tehachapi 27, Wasco 20
Kennedy 34, East 0
Kern Valley 20, McFarland 7
Bishop Union 19, Burroughs 7
Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 54, Boron 20
Shafter 25, Orosi 6
Chavez 40, Highland 21
Rosamond 53, Acton-Vasquez 19
Frazier Mountain at Santa Maria-Valley Christian Academy, late
Mojave at Lancaster Baptist, late
Arvin at Taft, late
Saturday’s game
Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at Garces, 7:30
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,763
Deaths: 2,532
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,764
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.24
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/6/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.