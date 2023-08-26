Wide receiver Jacob Patino and quarterback Colton Kaiser connected on three touchdown passes to lead Stockdale to a 31-22 victory over Kennedy on Friday night.
The victory was the first career win for first-year Mustangs coach Daron Mackey.
Patino finished with five catches for 150 yards, with Kaiser going 7 of 17 passing for 154 yards, with one interception.
The Thunderbirds held Stockdale to negative yards rushing, according to RFK coach Mario Millan, but his team was unable to stop the Mustangs’ passing attack.
Jace Demacabalin led Kennedy (1-1) with 124 yards rushing and three scores on 19 carries, while Jamison Membreve added 46 yards on the ground.
Lancaster-Paraclete 21, Garces 14
The Spirits (2-0) scored the game-winner on a 24-yard pass play with 34 seconds left as the Rams fell to 0-2. Garces had tied the game at 14-14 when sophomore Rickey Johnson scored on a 25-yard run with 2:11 left in the game. The Rams opened the game’s scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run by Austyn Hernandez, who had a team-high 106 yards rushing. Senior Cage Williams led Garces with 10 tackles, with junior RJ Green recording two sacks. Ian Harrision intercepted a pass and Luke Taylor recovered a fumble with 4 minutes to play to set up his team’s tying score.
Liberty 49, Ridgeview 14
Mehki Delouth had a team-high 53 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead the Patriots (2-0) past the Wolf Pack (0-2). Cole O’Brien was 6 of 10 passing for 109 yards and two scores, connecting with Brock Wattenbarger for a 20-yard touchdown pass and Tre Fulton for a 28-yard TD. Fulton also had a 65-yard punt return and recovered a fumble. Kyndrie Bolton caused and recovered a fumble. Wade Brogdon and Davari Degraffenreid also scored touchdowns on the ground for Liberty. Degraffenreid also totalled 102 yards on three kick returns.
Tulare-Mission Oak 46, Taft 9
Taft quarterback Blaine Neudorf threw for 204 yards and the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in his team’s home opener against the Hawks (2-0). Cash Clark had a big night for the Wildcats (1-1) with a 20-yard touchdown reception, finishing with 124 yards on eight catches. Cameron Cash had a 39-yard catch and teammate Isiah Lopez caught a 28-yarder. Lopez also had 92 return yards. Defensively, Carson Bryant had an interception and Deagan Speer recorded a sack. Mission Oak
Frontier 41, Bakersfield 0
Malakhi Statler threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns to Kobie Watson to lead the Titans (2-0) past the Drillers (1-1). Statler was 13 of 17 passing and was also intercepted once, with Watson finishing with four catches for 87 yards. Brycen Tablit rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on five carries and James Moon had nine tackles and two sacks on defense.
McFarland 29, Tranquillity 0
The Cougars (1-1) and first-year coach Norm Brown notched their first victory of the season with a strong defensive effort against the Tigers (0-2). McFarland had two defensive stands inside the 3-yard line and caused three turnovers in earning the school's first shutout in the last 15 years. Christopher Herrera led th way with a team-high 11 tackles, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery. On offense, he rushed for 56 yards and a score on six carries and also had two catches for 38 yards. Samuel Sandoval had 10 tackles, two sacks and a quarterback pressure. Quarterback Malachi Davis had 160 all-purpose yards, gaining 56 yards on seven carries and throwing for 106 yards on 6 of 11 passing. He also had a 30-yard punt return.
Foothill 63, Desert 0
Darrion Rodriguez rushed for 121 yards and four touchdowns on five carries to lead the host Trojans (1-1) past the Scorpions (0-1) on Thursday night. Carson Para returned a punt return 53 yards for a score.