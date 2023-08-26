Arvin vs Shafter

Arvin's Jack Kasinger (1) is brought down by Shafter's Elijah Sanchez (34) in Friday night's game.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

Wide receiver Jacob Patino and quarterback Colton Kaiser connected on three touchdown passes to lead Stockdale to a 31-22 victory over Kennedy on Friday night.

The victory was the first career win for first-year Mustangs coach Daron Mackey.

Week 2 scoreboard

Thursday's scores

Golden Valley at East, ppd

Lancaster-Paraclete 21, Garces 14

Delano 21, West 10

Liberty 49, Ridgeview 14

Foothill 63, Desert 0

Frontier 41, Bakersfield 0

Tehachapi 29, Highland 7

Friday's scores

Firebaugh 38, Del Oro 0

Lindsay 54, California City 0

Tollhouse-Sierra 38, Kern Valley 27

Quartz Hill 21, Burroughs 6

Stockdale 31, Kennedy 22

Porterville 28, South 18

Shafter 56, Arvin 6

Atascadero 35, North 22

Los Angeles-Sotomayor at Independence, canceled

Tulare-Mission Oak 49, Taft 6

Santa Maria-St. Joseph 14, Bakersfield Christian 0

Chavez 31 Porterville-Monache 15

McFarland 29, Tranquillity 0

Saturday's scores

Frazier Mountain 40, Monterey-Trinity Christian 6

Newbury Park 25, Centennial 0

Boron 56, Mira Monte 29