Week 2 football scoreboard

Kern County football results from Week 2
Thursday’s scores
Mira Monte (1-1) 12, Boron 8
Porterville (2-0) 49, South 0
Friday’s games
Golden Valley (1-1) 28, East (0-2) 7
Centennial (2-0) 39, Arroyo Grande (0-2) 7
Taft (2-0) 48, Foothill (0-2) 18
Kennedy (1-1) 28, Stockdale (0-2) 7
Delano (2-0) 37, West (0-2) 7
Tehachapi (2-0) 42, Highland (1-1) 7
Santa Maria-St. Joseph (2-0) 38, Bakersfield Christian (1-1) 7
Garces (1-1) 41, Lancaster-Paraclete (0-2) 7
Frazier Mountain (1-0) 44, Lucerne Valley (0-1) 0
Liberty (2-0) 35, Ridgeview (0-2) 0
North (1-1) 37, Atascadero (0-2) 14
Tollhouse-Sierra (2-0) 37, Kern Valley (0-2) 28
Porterville-Monache (1-1) 39, Chavez (1-1) 20
Shafter (2-0) 20, Arvin (0-2) 19
Frontier (2-0) 27, Bakersfield (0-2) 24
Tranquillity (1-1) 35, McFarland (0-2), 0
Saturday’s games
Big Bear (0-1) at Rosamond (0-1), 7
Lindsay (0-1) at California City (0-1), 7
