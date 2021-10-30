Week 11 high school football scoreboard

Thursday’s scores
Bakersfield Christian 34, Golden Valley 13, Eagles win SYL title
Kennedy 21, Chavez 6
Tulare-Mission Oak 52, Delano 0
Friday’s scores
Liberty 37, Bakersfield 23, Patriots win SWYL title
Centennial 27, Frontier 14
Garces 44, Stockdale 3
Independence 42, Ridgeview 0, Falcons post first-ever win over Wolf Pack
Tehachapi 43, West 28
Highland 34, East 22
Foothill 22, Mira Monte 14, Trojans win SEYL title
North 10, South 7
Wasco 46, Shafter 20, Tigers win SSL title
Taft 34, Arvin 14
Kern Valley 48, Desert 0
Bishop Union 20, Boron 6
Apple Valley 62, Burroughs 14
Rosamond at California City, late
Riverdale Christian at Frazier Mountain, late