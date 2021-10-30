You have permission to edit this article.
Week 11 high school football scoreboard

20211031-bc-wascofb

Wasco RB Alexis Girarte high steps into the endzone against Shafter on Friday night.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Thursday’s scores

Bakersfield Christian 34, Golden Valley 13, Eagles win SYL title

Kennedy 21, Chavez 6

Tulare-Mission Oak 52, Delano 0

Friday’s scores

Liberty 37, Bakersfield 23, Patriots win SWYL title

Centennial 27, Frontier 14

Garces 44, Stockdale 3

Independence 42, Ridgeview 0, Falcons post first-ever win over Wolf Pack

Tehachapi 43, West 28

Highland 34, East 22

Foothill 22, Mira Monte 14, Trojans win SEYL title

North 10, South 7

Wasco 46, Shafter 20, Tigers win SSL title

Taft 34, Arvin 14

Kern Valley 48, Desert 0

Bishop Union 20, Boron 6

Apple Valley 62, Burroughs 14

Rosamond at California City, late

Riverdale Christian at Frazier Mountain, late

Tags

