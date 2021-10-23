Week 10 prep football scoreboard

Thursday’s scores
Wasco 32, Taft 14, Tigers clinch at least a share of SSL title.
Arvin 26, McFarland 6
Porterville 36, Delano 3
Friday’s scores
Liberty 45, Stockdale 6, Patriots clinch at least a share of SWYL title
Garces 37, Centennial 0
Bakersfield 27, Visalia-Central Valley Christian 14,
Bakersfield Christian 42, Ridgeview 12, Eagles clinch at least a share of SYL title
Kennedy 35, Shafter 31
East 43, Foothill 42, OT
South 25, Highland 18
Tehachapi 27, Golden Valley 0
Independence 41, West 27
Chavez 20, North 7
Fresno Christian 75, Frazier Mountain 0
Boron 54, Kern Valley 6
California City at Desert, late
Rosamond at Bishop Union, late
Hesperia at Burroughs, late
New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley at Maricopa, late