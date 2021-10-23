You have permission to edit this article.
Week 10 prep football scoreboard

AK9I1143

The East High defense swarms Foothill's Kaelan Deloney during Friday night's game at East.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Thursday’s scores

Wasco 32, Taft 14, Tigers clinch at least a share of SSL title.

Arvin 26, McFarland 6

Porterville 36, Delano 3

Friday’s scores

Liberty 45, Stockdale 6, Patriots clinch at least a share of SWYL title

Garces 37, Centennial 0

Bakersfield 27, Visalia-Central Valley Christian 14,

Bakersfield Christian 42, Ridgeview 12, Eagles clinch at least a share of SYL title

Kennedy 35, Shafter 31

East 43, Foothill 42, OT

South 25, Highland 18

Tehachapi 27, Golden Valley 0

Independence 41, West 27

Chavez 20, North 7

Fresno Christian 75, Frazier Mountain 0

Boron 54, Kern Valley 6

California City at Desert, late

Rosamond at Bishop Union, late

Hesperia at Burroughs, late

New Cuyama-Cuyama Valley at Maricopa, late

