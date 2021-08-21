Week 1: Varsity high school football scoreboard

Liberty 28, Sparks (Nev.)-Spanish Springs 3
Garces 28, Clovis West 7
Frontier 53, Arroyo Grande 12
South 22, Independence 12
Stockdale 27, Ridgeview 7
Centennial 35, Visalia-Redwood 14
Visalia-Central Valley Christian 30, Bakersfield Christian 24
Foothill 16, Boron 7
Los Alamitos 65, Bakersfield 18
Santa Maria 3, East 0
Avenal 18, McFarland 0
West 27, Shafter 20
Porterville 13, North 6
Wasco 50, Tehachapi 14
Highland 39, Arvin 0
Delano 16, Chowchilla 0
Rosamond 62, Littlerock 3
Lancaster-Paraclete 41, Burroughs 0
Taft at Kern Valley, canceled
California City at Fillmore, canceled
Kennedy 45, Kerman 13 (Thurs.)