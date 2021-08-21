You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 1: Varsity high school football scoreboard

South IMG_0085

South High cheerleaders liven up the crowd and varsity football team as they prepare to take the field against Independence on Friday night.

 Michael K. Chadburn / For The Californian

Liberty 28, Sparks (Nev.)-Spanish Springs 3

Garces 28, Clovis West 7

Frontier 53, Arroyo Grande 12

South 22, Independence 12

Stockdale 27, Ridgeview 7

Centennial 35, Visalia-Redwood 14

Visalia-Central Valley Christian 30, Bakersfield Christian 24

Foothill 16, Boron 7

Los Alamitos 65, Bakersfield 18

Santa Maria 3, East 0

Avenal 18, McFarland 0

West 27, Shafter 20

Porterville 13, North 6

Wasco 50, Tehachapi 14

Highland 39, Arvin 0

Delano 16, Chowchilla 0

Rosamond 62, Littlerock 3

Lancaster-Paraclete 41, Burroughs 0

Taft at Kern Valley, canceled

California City at Fillmore, canceled

Kennedy 45, Kerman 13 (Thurs.)

Coronavirus Cases