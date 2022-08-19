WEEK 1: Thursday night scorelist; Friday's schedule

Thursday's scores
Frontier 35, North 13
Highland 24, Stockdale 14
Chavez 26, Arvin 0
Avenal 35, McFarland 0
Friday's games
California City at Fillmore, 7
Foothill at Boron, 7
Independence at Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley, 7
Kennedy vs. Fresno-Edison at Fresno-Sunnyside, 7
Littlerock at Rosamond, 7
Los Alamitos at Garces, 7 (Rod)
Santa Monica-St. Monica at Desert, 7
Tehachapi at Burroughs, 7
Bakersfield at Buchanan, 7:30
Centennial vs. Visalia-Redwood at Mineral King Bowl (Visalia), 7:30
Kern Valley at Taft, 7:30 (Eliza)
Ridgeview vs. Clovis West at Clovis, 7:30
Delano at Mira Monte, 8:30
Fresno-Sunnyside at Golden Valley, 8:30
San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep at Bakersfield Christian, 8:30
Santa Maria at East, 8:30
Shafter at West, 8:30
Sparks-Spanish Springs at Liberty, 8:30
Wasco at South, 8:30
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 275,419
Deaths: 2,508
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 264,745
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.60
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.34
Updated: 8/16/22
