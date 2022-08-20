Week 1: High school football scorelist

Thursday's scores
No. 3 Frontier 35, North 13
Highland 24, Stockdale 14
Chavez 26, Arvin 0
Avenal 35, McFarland 0
Friday’s scores
Liberty 58, Sparks-Spanish Springs 17
Clovis-Buchanan 56, Bakersfield 3
Los Alamitos 41, Garces 0
Bakersfield Christian 35, San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 9
Centennial 28, Visalia-Redwood 21
Wasco 30, South 25
Independence 7, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 0
Fresno-Edison 20, Kennedy 13
Clovis West 42, Ridgeview 0
Boron 8, Foothill 0
Delano 33, Mira Monte 29
Santa Maria 24, East 22
Shafter 46, West 6
Fresno-Sunnyside 50, Golden Valley 27
Tehachapi 52, Burroughs 0
Taft 29, Kern Valley 0
California City 49, Fillmore 0
Littlerock 28, Rosamond 0
Santa Monica-St. Monica at Desert, late
