Del Oro vs Sanger West

Del Oro captains from left: Richard Romero (8), Keenan Starling (10), Jaidyn Brown (20) and Ernest Jones (12) take the field prior to the game against Sanger West on Friday night. It was the Suns first varsity game.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

Sophomore quarterback Ezekiel Osborne threw for 402 yards and seven touchdowns, including three to sophomore teammate Mariyon Sloan to lead Shafter to a 55-7 home victory over West High on Thursday night.

Sloan had five catches for 40 yards, and also intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown.