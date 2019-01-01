When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Rabobank Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Gulls record: 14-11-1-3
Condors record: 16-11-1-1
Series: The Condors are 1-4
Notes: This is the midpoint of a stretch of five games in eight days for the Condors, the final three of which are are home ice. The Condors are coming off a 3-1 win in Ontario on Monday night and finished December with a 7-3-1-1 mark … The Gulls, who beat the Condors 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, beat division-leading San Jose 5-1 on Sunday and are 6-0-0-2 in their last eight … Condors rookies Cameron Hebig and Tyler Benson are tied with Joe Gambardella (now with Edmonton) for the team lead in points with 21. Hebig has two assists in the win over Ontario. Benson, who leads the team in assists with 17, had a goal in the Ontario game. Rookie Dylan Wells stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win over Ontario. Patrick Russell and Ryan Stanton had goals against Ontario .. Former Cal State Bakersfield soccer star Gyasi Zardes, who plays for the Columbus Crew, will be on hand to meet fans. Zardes was named MLS Comeback Player of the Year and has been picked to be among 27 players in training camp for the U.S. National team when camp opens Sunday … Pepsis are $2 tonight and margaritas (for those 21 and over) are $5.
