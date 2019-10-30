High winds, and the corresponding blowing dust and debris, forced the postponement of a handful of Central Section girls tennis first-round playoff matches scheduled in Kern County on Wednesday.
The Kern High School District sent an email to schools recommending that they postpone all of Wednesday’s outdoor activities. All five local playoff matches were rescheduled for Thursday. In Division I, Liberty’s home match against Clovis was moved to 10:30 a.m. Fresno-Bullard will play at Stockdale at 1 p.m., while Bakersfield Christian will host Clovis West at 1:30 p.m.
Centennial’s Division II match against Corcoran is slated for 1:30 p.m., with Shafter playing host to Desert at 11 a.m. in Division V action.
The remaining out-of-town girls tennis matches were not affected by Wednesday's cancellations.
Thursday will be a busy day for high school playoff action, with 13 area teams slated to play at home in the first round of the Central Section volleyball playoffs.
