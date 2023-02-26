 Skip to main content
Wayne King, member of the original Smokers Car Club of Bakersfield, dies at 81

Wayne King

Wayne King, formerly of Bakersfield, was known as “the Peregrine” during his racing days. He attended the 25th annual California Hot Rod Reunion in 2016 with his restored 1963 Top Fuel dragster.

 Mike Griffith / The Californian

Wayne King loved life.

And drag racing.

