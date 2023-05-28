VISALIA — This wasn’t supposed to happen, not this season and certainly not Saturday.
Trailing 3-1 and down to their last out, the Centennial baseball team beat the odds, something it has grown accustomed to doing the last few weeks.
Golden Hawks junior Tristan Watson launched a 3-1 offering over the leftfield fence for a three-run homer and ninth-seeded Centennial held on to stun No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan with a 4-3 victory at Valley Strong Ballpark to capture the program’s first Central Section Division I title since 2007.
“It just seems like during the stretch, it’s always somebody different stepping up,” Centennial coach Dan Durham said. “And that’s key when you’re making those type of runs. Today it was Tristan Watson. He comes up with the tying run on base … and he gets a pitch he can handle and he didn’t miss it.”
Both teams will likely be invited to the regional playoffs that are due to start Tuesday. The brackets are scheduled to be unveiled sometime Sunday.
“It’s just been like this the past couple of weeks where we just find a way to push runs across,” Durham said. “And I’m just so proud of these kids.”
The Bears looked primed to win their second D-I title in the past two years, and seemingly had things in hand when senior starter Colton O’Toole struck out Centennial’s Carson Eldrige for the second out of the seventh.
But O’Toole’s night ended shortly thereafter when he hit Golden Hawks leadoff man Tanner Forbus — his second hit batsmen of the inning — to put the tying run on base.
Watson, who stepped into the box 0-for-3 on the night, worked the count to 3-1 before driving the next pitch — a high fastball — and ripped it over the Modelo sign more than 320 feet away.
“Right there, it’s a 3-1 count and I know I have another pitch coming if I didn’t want it,” Watson said. “I was sitting fastball and I was just wanting to drive it. It was probably dead middiel, just high a little bit … I hit the ball and my first thought was (to get to third base). Then I saw it clear the fence. When I hit home, I saw my boys getting fired up and I knew I was about to get some hype when I got back in the dugout.”
His teammates raced from the dugout to greet him at home plate, where Watson arrived shortly thereafter to join the celebration.
Durham added, “I knew when he squared it up it was gone. He has some serious power. The kid’s special and he’s going to do some special things for us next year and somebody’s going to pick him up. He’s a heck of a ballplayer.”
With Colton O’Toole in the dugout, Tyler O’Toole came on to get the final out of the inning, setting the stage for the bottom half of the inning where Buchanan needed just one run to tie.
Centennial left-hander Tanner Forbus, who had done a masterful job keeping the Bears in check most of the night, walked the lead-off batter JP Acosta to open the inning and Durham called on senior right-hander Austin Moccardini to close out the game.
Moccardini enticed Drake Phillips to fly out, and after Tyler O’Toole grounded out to move Acosta into scoring position, Austin Finegan struck out on three pitches to end the game.
“Everyone has doubted us from the start,” said Forbus, who has committed to play baseball at Point Loma Nazarene next season. “But we have faith in ourselves. We actually had shirts made that said on the back, ‘we have no doubt,’ so that’s our mojo. No one believes in us, but we do.”
Buchanan opened the scoring with a bunt single, a wild pitch, a ground out and a fielding error to plate a run in the bottom of the first.
Centennial tied the game in the third when Eldrige walked, moved to second on a single by Forbus — one of three hits on the night — and scored on a groundout by Trenton Hernandez to tie the game at 1-1.
The Bears regained the lead in the bottom half of the third when Acosta reached on a dropped third strike and scored one-out later on a double by Tyler O’Toole. A fielding error and a double by Peyton Barsotti gave Buchanan another run for a 3-1 lead, setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
"Being able to come out in my senior year and be a Valley champion," Forbus said. "I'm going to hold this closely forever. It's awesome. We put in all this work, ever since January — ever since we were little — we've put in all this work and to be able to say we're Valley champions, I'll never forget this moment."
Centennial’s unlikely run to a title started three weeks ago when senior shortstop Jordan Mora — a four-year starter — broke his hand when he was hit by a pitch.
The Golden Hawks finished second in the South Yosemite River League with a 7-5 record and closed the regular season with a 5-1 loss at home to Frontier.
What followed has been a magical 4-game run with the team defeating higher seeds on the road. It started with a 7-2 victory over No. 8 Madera and picked up steam with a 6-2 win at top-seeded Fresno-Bullard and was then followed by an 8-1 victory over No. 4 Visalia-Redwood on Tuesday to set up Saturday’s matchup with No. 2 Buchanan.
“A lot of people don’t realize that after losing (Mora) … we’ve had to move some guys around,” Durham said. “And they’ve stepped and we’ve made this run without one of our best players which is a tribute to these guys even more. And we’re Valley champs.”
Forbus played a huge part in the victory. He was on base all four times he came to the plate. Forbus opened the game with a single and stole second in the first, but was stranded at second. He reached third after a base hit in the third and then grounded a sharp single into left field in the eighth and then was hit by a pitch as part of the game-winning rally.
“I got on base and I had faith in Tristan,” Forbus said. “I went over to him during the timeout and told him, ‘hey, be yourself. You’ve been doing it all year, stay within yourself and just put a good swing on it, and that’s what he did.
“I knew it was going out. My hands went up and I was cheering, I had the biggest smile on my face.”
On the mound, he scattered six hits and allowed just two earned runs in 6-plus innings, striking out eight, walking one and hitting one in a very efficient night.
“Tanner Forbus on the bump did an amazing job,” Durham said. “He’s been solid for us down the stretch, and not only does he do it on the mound, he fields his position, he had a couple of hits … he’s just an amazing team leader and it’s been a privilege to have him in our program the last four years.”
Despite the dramatic finish, Durham admittedly is going to need a little time to process the late rally and the championship.
“You’re thinking about so many different things, but I tell you what, when I get back home and I end up getting around our alumni and our fans …” Durham said. “We know how much this means to our program, and it (will) sink in. And these guys will always have a special place in my heart.”