Water polo looking to take hold in inaugural season at handful of Bakersfield high schools

In pools all across Bakersfield, Wednesday evenings have been reserved for an on-the-job training of sorts, giving dozens of student-athletes a crash course on playing water polo.
Originally scheduled to be introduced last fall, the sport made its debut in the Kern High School District a few weeks ago with a handful of schools hiring coaches organizing teams with a combination of swimmers and other athletes that typically specialize in winter and spring sports.
The area’s two private high schools, Garces and Bakersfield Christian, and Taft High have each fielded teams the past several years.
At school’s like Highland, the only KHSD school offering water polo on the east side of town, boys head coach Mathew Prasser has become a man of many hats. Coach, English teacher and part-time recruiter.
“I’ve been hardcore recruiting,” Prasser said. “If I see someone that looks athletic or tall, anybody like that, I’ve taken anyone that’s on different sports teams, asked coaches if they need their girls or boys to get more conditioning, send them my way. And I think a good majority of our team has been those kinds of athletes that came out here for the conditioning of it, and they’ve stayed for the fun. They just love it. These kids are building great relationships and it’s been awesome to watch.”
Although the Scots’ crash course in water polo didn’t necessarily translate in the pool in Wednesday’s season opener at the Kern Aquatic Complex — a 25-4 loss to Centennial, Prasser prefers to look at the big picture when gauging his team’s success.
“We’re super excited to just build the aquatics program,” said Prasser, following the loss. “For the longest time the Kern High School District has only had swimming, so this gives the swimmers an extra chance to get in good condition and actually make a game out of swimming. That’s something that all the kids are super excited about.”
Golden Hawks’ coach Art Medina is equally as excited about the expansion of water polo in the area, and is focusing more on building a better understanding of the game to his student-athletes.
“This being the first year for all the teams, we’re all kind of in the same boat with the level of players,” Medina said. “We have players that have never played before to players that have played club for a couple of years. We have people that have swam competitively and now have transitioned over to this sport.”
One of Medina’s top players, senior Dawson Hoff, has done just that. Hoff, a first-team BVarsity All-Area swimmer after finishing sixth in the 100 backstroke at the Central Section Division I championships, utilized his speed and accuracy to score four goals in the first 4:40 of the match, helping his team to a 12-0 lead after one quarter. Xavier Noble also had four goals and David Hernandez added three.
“We obviously want to do as well as we can, but at the end of the day what I’m really looking for from our Centennial players is that they learn how to play the fundamentals of the game,” said Medina, who coaches both the boys and girls teams. “Have fun, and win, and that’s really what we’re looking for.”
Riley Massie scored two goals and assisted in two by Isaiah Esparza to lead the Scots.
“Most of our kids are not actually swimmers,” Prasser said. “We have soccer players, softball players, all the other sports that aren’t going on in the fall. It’s pretty awesome to see, because some kids are naturally really good athletes at water polo. It’s something that they might not have ever known that they’re great at. I think it opens up a lot of opportunities scholarship wise and things like that.”
The Centennial girls squad also had plenty of success, posting a 12-1 victory over Highland.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Medina said. “I’ve seen a huge improvement just in one week from how they played last week, to how they played this week. And I think they’re starting to see as a team what they’re capable of doing when they play good, fundamental water polo.”
Bo Worthen led the way for Centennial with four goals and three assists, while Dasan Vanberg added three goals and two assists. She also had an impressive coast-to-coast swim that resulted in a goal to build the Golden Hawks lead to 10-1.
Trailing 5-0 in the second quarter, Highland got on the board when Faith Rivas took a pass from Alison Barrera and scored with 3:10 left in the first half.
“We don’t have one single girls that has ever played water polo before,” first-year Scots girls coach Reiley Pike said. “So they’re all new learners. And it’s been really rewarding for me to be able to teach them, and I think they’re playing really well already for girls that have never played in their life. And I think they’re having fun, it’s a good thing for kids to do, just an extra sport … but it’s really nice to have water polo now.”