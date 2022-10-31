 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wasco wins Central Section girls golf Championship

Wasco girls golf wins

Wasco girls golf wins Division III championship.

 TBC

The Wasco girls golf team, with head coach Ed Moreno holding the trophy, won the Central Section Division III championship last week at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Visalia. The team consists of Lilly Valdez, Rose Lopez, Abby Salazar, Liz Millar, Amber Newby and Raylene Hernandez. Valdez finished fifth with a 94, with Millar taking eighth with a 103.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget