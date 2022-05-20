Wasco softball escapes Tulare Union on second straight extra-innings walkoff

Thanks to a brisk 1-2-3 inning from pitcher Cedes Saldana, the Wasco Tigers came up for the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night with their last effort at the plate fresh in their minds.
A few moments earlier, they had gotten Sienna Lugo to second base almost immediately in the seventh. But despite a pair of infield singles on swinging bunts, the Tigers had left the bases loaded as Tulare Union's Taylor Hastin struck out Tiffany Mello.
This time, the result would be different from the last — and from all the previous times in the game Wasco had stranded runners in scoring position.
After starting the game 0-for-4, sophomore Gabriella Milligan launched a deep drive that dropped into right-center field, and after some hesitant baserunning, Aliya Leal came all the way around to score and give the Tigers a dramatic 5-4 win over the Tribe.
The victory came just two days after they won by the same scoreline in the same number of innings against 15-seed Kerman. Now, No. 2 Wasco will host No. 6 Garces on Wednesday in the D-III section semifinals. (The Rams held off Highland on the road Friday night.)
Wasco had no shortage of offense; Lugo tripled and homered early, Alezandra Raya was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Leal went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks. But until Milligan's fateful hit, the Tigers simply couldn't move anyone across after Lugo's third-inning home run. That included not just the bases-loaded letdown in the seventh, but also a failed squeeze play in the fourth with Leal on third and Milligan bunting and a couple other opportunities with runners at second.
Saldana kept Wasco in the game, bouncing back from a tough third inning to pitch five more shutout frames in an eight-inning complete game.
In some ways the Tribe's own struggles mirrored Wasco's. Tulare Union used two singles and a walk to load the bases in the sixth but Hastin popped out harmlessly to first base. Then the pitcher Mason Hattan, after a go-ahead two-run home run early, doubled with one out in the seventh, but Saldana dove to catch Hailee Watson's bunt and eventually struck out Mia Rodriguez on a full count to end the threat.
Besides Hattan, the other Tulare Union player with multiple hits was center fielder Maris Pinheiro, whose third-inning triple kicked the Tribe's four-run frame into overdrive, scoring Gabryel Terronez. Cecilia Arredondo brought home Pinheiro with a sacrifice fly, before a Hastin single and Hattan's home run gave Tulare Union the lead, 4-3.
Wasco had taken a 3-0 lead early on three first-inning extra-base hits: a double from Aileen Solis, a triple from Lugo and a double by Raya.
The Tigers didn't let the Tribe's newfound lead last long, as Lugo sent Hattan's very first pitch of the bottom of the third over the wall in right field to even the score at 4-4 — where it remained until Milligan's long-awaited walk-off.
With the win, Wasco clinched not only a semifinal berth, but also a 24th straight win dating back to its loss to Fowler on Feb. 28. In comparison, Garces holds a modest two-game winning streak entering Wednesday, after falling to Stockdale on the final day of the regular season.