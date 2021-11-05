Wasco runs clock, runs away with 28-21 upset win over Centennial

Wasco coach Chad Martinez summed up Friday night's Division II playoff win over Centennial succinctly: "Our offense is unstoppable and we feel like our defense is impregnable."
And while Martinez might be using some hyperbole — the Tigers did concede three touchdowns — he's not far off.
Leaning on running backs Omar Tovar, Michael Dominguez and Alexis Girarte, Wasco ran for 206 yards. Its defense supplied two interceptions of Centennial quarterback Levi Manning, one fourth-down stop and a game-changing fumble-return touchdown for the No. 14 Tigers, as they beat the third-seeded Golden Hawks 28-21 to advance to the second round of the Central Section playoffs.
The Tigers expended huge amounts of clock to keep the dynamic Centennial offense off the field, in a game that lasted only two hours. The Golden Hawks ran just 13 plays in the first half, after which they trailed 20-7.
"We knew Manning is a heck of a quarterback," Martinez said, "and their offense is extremely explosive... we got them to play our game. We knew, if they had to run the ball, we're built for running the ball."
Wasco's opening 80-yard touchdown drive was keyed by runs of 21 and 13 yards from Girarte, leading to a Jacob Ruiz sneak for the score and a successful two-point conversion. But early on, the Tigers' defense did not appear at all impregnable. Manning found Tristan Flores for 30 yards, setting up Tyler Routh for a short rushing touchdown to make it 8-7.
The Golden Hawks started to curtail the Tigers' rushing attack on Wasco's second drive, but quarterback Jacob Ruiz executed two key third-down passes, including one for 32 yards to Sean Sharp to set up fullback Joel Vargas for a go-ahead touchdown.
Then Wasco had some luck on its side. The Tigers, who typically kick onside after every score, decided to kick deep to Noe Estrada, who promptly returned it for a touchdown. But the score was nullified by offsetting personal fouls. On the ensuing Centennial drive, Manning was sacked by Ramiro "Ram" Lopez, who cleanly pulled the ball from the quarterback's hands and ran 70 yards for a game-changing touchdown, increasing Wasco's lead to 20-7.
The Golden Hawks still had a chance to get points before the half, but Sharp, in coverage at the goal line, was able to tip the ball to himself for a dramatic interception.
"We knew it was going to be a game where our possessions were going to be limited," Centennial coach Richard Starrett said. "We had to take advantage of all of them."
After the break, Centennial threatened to score at too fast of a pace for the Tigers to keep up. After just five plays, Jackson McDonald ran for a touchdown from four yards out. On their next possession, the Tigers began with a deep shot that Ruiz underthrew, and quickly went four-and-out, setting up Manning for a six-play scoring drive to make it 21-20 Centennial.
But the Tigers' offense roared to life again. They earned two fourth-and-1 conversions on runs by Dominguez and Girarte and were aided by a pass-interference call on Estrada. Girarte ended up scoring from one yard out, and Ruiz hit Sharp for a two-point conversion.
Taking over with 10 minutes left, Centennial turned to its own running game. But after a 15-yard scamper from McDonald set up first and goal at the 10, Wasco's defense hunkered down. Despite an encroachment penalty, Centennial failed to score, as Tristan Flores was a yard short on fourth down with five minutes left.
Unsurprisingly, Wasco ran the ball nine times in a row, forcing Starrett to spend his timeouts, and then executed a rare punt. Manning got just two plays and was intercepted on his Hail Mary from midfield.
It was anticlimactic for a Golden Hawks team that had earned a home game despite a 2-3 league record.
"I think the positives are there," Starrett said. "Obviously it's going to be hard to find them right now, though."
The Tigers remained the county's only undefeated team at 10-0. They'll be back in Bakersfield to face No. 6 Frontier next week. Martinez said the win means a lot for Wasco, even if the Tigers didn't get a home game.
"A lot of people didn't believe we could pull off an upset," he said. "But no one's upset.
"We haven't lost. We don't plan on it."