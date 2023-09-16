McFarland vs Wasco Football

Wasco’s Noah Lopez breaks a large run against McFarland in Friday's SSL opener for both teams.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

WASCO — Already celebrating his 34th birthday, Chad Martinez’s day got a whole lot sweeter on Friday night.

The seventh-year Tigers head football coach was treated to his team’s most complete performance of the season and then was serenaded with a "Happy Birthday" by his players in the end zone following 49-8 victory over McFarland in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams.

