WASCO — Already celebrating his 34th birthday, Chad Martinez’s day got a whole lot sweeter on Friday night.
The seventh-year Tigers head football coach was treated to his team’s most complete performance of the season and then was serenaded with a "Happy Birthday" by his players in the end zone following 49-8 victory over McFarland in the South Sequoia League opener for both teams.
“It definitely makes the birthday end right,” Martinez said. “Not that the guys needed extra motivation, but they got it. It was really cool, the guys were all excited and it was a cool experience.”
Wasco (2-2) opened the game by recovering an onside kick and then scored four plays later on a 25-yard run by Noah Lopez, the first of a perfect 7 for 7 on scoring drives for the Tigers in the game, which was played with a running clock the entire second half.
“The first one’s good, now we just have to put the second one together because like I said, the game’s are going to get tougher, they’re going to get more physical, but we just have to keep rolling as long as we can,” Martinez said.
The Tigers forced the Cougars (2-3) to punt on their first two drives, which were both followed by rushing touchdowns. Lopez scored on a 15-yard run and Michael Dominguez followed with a 34-yard scoring run that gave Wasco a 21-0 lead before McFarland even had a first down.
“It’s tough, I mean hats off to Wasco,” first-year McFarland coach Nortm Brown said. “They deserve to win. They outplayed us right from the kickoff. Coming out with an onside kick. We prepared for it, but we didn’t execute it. We knew it was coming because they’ve been doing it all year.
After a slow start, the Cougars started moving the ball late in the opening quarter, and moved the ball deep into Tiger territory twice, but McFarland turned the ball over on three straight drives, and each time, Wasco went on to score touchdowns.
McFarland had a first down at the Wasco 15 early in the second quarter, but fumbled on the 11 and Elijah Gonzales recovered.
Wasco moved the ball 89 yards on 11 plays, capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Azaiel Marquez to make it 28-0. Marquez had 71 of his game-high 92 yards on the drive.
Sophomore Simon Granados halted McFarland’s next drive with an interception. Three plays later, Tigers quarterback David Manzo tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Richard Guerrero to build the lead to 35-0. Granados’ older brother, senior Juju Grandados recovered the onside kick to open the game.
Later in the half, the Cougars moved the ball 40 yards on eight plays, but Gonzales intercepted a pass at his own five with just 35.6 seconds left in the first half.
“They played well,” said Brown of Wasco. “They were ready and we weren’t. Even in our warmup, it was like Friday Night Lights and we couldn’t flip the switch, kind of like last week (a 22-0 Homecoming loss to Lindsay).”
With time running out in the half, the Tigers opted not to take a knee and took to the air, moving the ball 75 yards on two long pass plays down the middle from Manzo to Isaiah Acosta. After exhausted its final two timeouts of the half, Manzo then found Dominguez in the center of the field. Dominguez took the pass, turned upfield and beat the Cougars’ defense to the end zone for a 20-yard scoring play with just 3.8 seconds left in the half.
“Coming from a double-wing offense, nobody expects us to explode (through the air),” Martinez said. “But we run the double-wing by choice, not because we can’t throw. So when we spread out and start throwing, we don’t think there are too many guys that can compete with our guys on the outside. So we’re just showing the arsenal and how dangerous we can be in the air, and everybody knows we’re dangerous on the ground.”
Wasco finished the first half with 366 yards from scrimmage and 14 first downs.
Playing with a running clock in the second half, each team had one drive in the second half.
Wasco gobbled up the entire third quarter with an 11-play, 64-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard TD run by Manzo to make it 49-0, just as the sprinklers came on unexpectedly. Manzo was 6 of 8 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
“We thought we were ready,” Brown said. “We thought we had a really good opportunity tonight. We watched them on film and it’s a little bit different seeing them in person. They were a little bit fast maybe and a little more aggressive than we thought, so hats off to them. They took it to us and the scoreboard shows that.”
McFarland put together a 12-play, 77-yard drive in the fourth quarter with quarterback Malachi Davis eventually scoring on a 6-yard TD run, and then again on the two-point conversion on what turned out to be the final play from scrimmage. Senior Daniel Plasencia, who had missed the first three weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, carried the ball seven times and had a reception on the scoring drive. Davis was 7 for 13 passing for 97 yards, with Manue Murillo finishing with three catches for 42 yards.
“McFarland has a very talented quarterback,” said Martinez, who sat most of his starters the majority of the second half. “It’s nice to rotate guys and make plays, but McFarland is a dangerous team and they were able to move the ball, but we were able to make some big plays. We’re just excited to get the win.”