Wasco High set to induct next Hall of Fame class

A new class of Tiger legends will be immortalized this month when the Wasco Union High School Hall of Fame reconvenes to induct its 2022 class.

The formidable group features seven athletes, one coach and four entire teams, spanning eight sports in total. They will be honored the evening of Oct. 29 with a 5:30 p.m. dinner at the school cafeteria.

