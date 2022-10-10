Wasco High set to induct next Hall of Fame class

A new class of Tiger legends will be immortalized this month when the Wasco Union High School Hall of Fame reconvenes to induct its 2022 class.
The formidable group features seven athletes, one coach and four entire teams, spanning eight sports in total. They will be honored the evening of Oct. 29 with a 5:30 p.m. dinner at the school cafeteria.
Here's more information on the honorees, provided by the induction committee:
2022 Wasco High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
Tracy Burns, Class of 1993 (volleyball, basketball, softball): Member of back-to-back softball valley champions. Played four years of softball at Cal State Bakersfield.
Lawrence Demery, Class of 1971 (baseball): Drafted by Pittsburgh Pirates in 1972. Played professional baseball from 1972-1980, including 1974-1977 in Major League Baseball. Member of Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame.
Aisha Maston, Class of 1995 (volleyball, basketball, track): Three-year varsity track, two-year varsity basketball athlete. Led Bakersfield College to the 1997 women's track and field state championship, helping account for 40 of her team's 82 points. Member of the California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Jose Luis Medina, Class of 1985 (cross-country, track): Two-time All-Area cross-country runner of the year (1984 and 1985). State qualifier in track (3200 meters). Led Tigers to 1985 CIF Central Section (valley) championship before divisions were established in 1986.
Christina Munoz, Class of 1990 (volleyball, basketball, softball): Member of 1989 basketball valley champions and state runners-up. Softball valley runners-up in 1990. Three-time all-league. All-Area 1989.
Tom Proffitt, 1977-1999 (coach): As head coach for the Lady Tigers’ softball team for 20 years, Proffitt led his teams to nine South Sequoia League titles and two valley championships, with the 1991 team becoming the first Kern County team to win a valley championship.
Greg Romo, Class of 1993 (baseball): Played varsity baseball for the Tigers in his junior and senior years before starring at BC. After being drafted by the Detroit Tigers, he played professionally in the minor leagues for five years, earning a 42-24 record.
Jeremy Wedel, Class of 1994 (football, wrestling, baseball): All-Area baseball 1993 and 1994. All-American and 1996 Western State Conference pitcher of the year at BC. Armstrong State NCAA Division II All-American. Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1998. Played nine years, reaching AAA.
1985 boys cross-country team: League, area and valley champions (before divisions).
1990 and 1991 boys tennis teams: Back-to-back valley champions, with only one loss over two years.
1991 and 1992 girls softball teams: Back-to-back valley champions.
1991 boys basketball team: Valley champions.