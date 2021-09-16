Wasco generating plenty of excitement as SSL play opens this week after challenging preseason

Homecoming may be three weeks away, but fifth-year Wasco football coach Chad Martinez has received an early dose of what to expect when his team hosts Chavez on Oct. 8.
Limited to just three games in the spring — all losses on the road — the Tigers faithful were obviously missing the action on the local gridiron, and showed an outpouring of support this season.
“Our first game against Tehachapi was like a homecoming size crowd,” Martinez said. “The town has really been itching to see some Wasco Tiger football, and once we were able to get back out there with fans, because we didn’t have any home games last year, it was packed. Literally, there was no space in the stands. There’s booths, vendors … everything you could expect from a homecoming week, but it was just an opening game for us. And it’s continued. Everyone’s super excited. It helps when you win a couple of games.”
Certainly winning hasn’t hurt. Wasco (3-0) enters this week’s South Sequoia League opener against McFarland (1-2) having outscored its first three opponents 138-46. It’s also the first time the school has opened the season with three wins since 2016, the year before Martinez took over the program.
“It’s really been building,” Martinez said. “It’s continuing to build and I can honestly say, the support from the community has always been there, but it feels almost like a playoff atmosphere because of all the energy in the crowd and the excitement. Not just because football is back, but we’ve been able to play on the field. It’s just really cool to go out there and represent the town.”
It’s a far cry from an abbreviated spring season just five months ago, when the Tigers were outscored 104-37 with the majority of the team’s players and coaches splitting time participating in two sports.
“It was a mess (in the spring), but it kind of worked itself out,” Martinez said. “Now the program is the biggest it's ever been since I’ve been here. So that’s kind of cool.”
Now with the start of SSL play, Martinez is hoping his team can continue its early-season momentum.
“It’s exciting to start league,” Martinez said. “It’s a brand-new year which means it’s a brand-new league in a sense. But there’s some usual suspects that you know are going to be tough games, but top to bottom, it’s a tough league to play in. There’s no game you can look past. It’s really that small-town powerhouse league if there is such a thing.”
Martinez is also hoping his team can stay healthy. Of the league’s seven football teams, Wasco is the only squad whose season has not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety protocols that have forced cancelations and several players to sit out games.
“So far so good,” said Martinez of his season thus far. “Everything has been rolling like we want it to. It’s still early on and there are a lot of things that are changing from one week to the next. So it kind of makes Friday night’s more exciting because it’s like, ‘hey, we made it, the game’s going to happen.’ We haven’t had to deal with any COVID-related issues that caused us to shut down a game, but it does feel like it’s possible. And if one of our opponents has to cancel, we could be expected to play go play somewhere in Visalia or Tulare on a day or two’s notice.
“So it’s just like a slow build until you actually make it to Friday night, where you can take a deep breath, where you don’t know if you’re going to make it, and then you make it. ‘All right we made it, now let’s go out there and put on a show for them.’”
While Wasco has managed to stay on the field this season, their league rivals have not been so lucky.
This week, Taft’s SSL opener at Kennedy was canceled due to health and safety protocols. Arvin, Chavez and McFarland have also had games canceled because of those protocols, either because of their own positive test or their opponents’.
The Titans were forced to miss more than two weeks after a positive test, including their season-opening home game against rival Delano. Even once the team returned to practice and games, not all of the players did. Chavez was missing six in its Week 2 loss to Porterville-Monache and five starting lineman in a loss to Tulare-Mission Oak the following week.
“The first couple of weeks have been pretty tough because we did get hit with COVID, but right now we’re feeling pretty good,” said sixth-year Chavez coach Jesse Ortega, whose team dropped to 0-3 with a 12-6 loss to East last week. “Not only because we’re starting league, but also we feel like we have a solid team now that pretty much 99 percent of our team are suiting up, as long as nothing else happens between now and Friday.”
The Titans have also been hurt by a few injuries and a transfer, leaving the team a bit thin in experience. Chavez’s roster features 10 sophomores and 14 juniors.
“With everything we’ve gone through, there’s no other group I’d rather go through it with than this group,” Ortega said. “And that’s the truth. A lot of kids would have checked out already and been discouraged or not seen the point of it. But they are staying positive and they’re still working hard.”
The Titans opponent this week, Shafter (1-2), has also faced its share of health challenges early on this season.
Although the Generals have not had to cancel any games, they’ve had a few key players forced to sit out due to health and safety protocols, while missing pieces are recovering from injuries. The team’s roster includes six sophomores and four freshmen.
The biggest void has been the absence of senior quarterback Tyson Dozhier, who suffered a broken right collarbone in a Week 2 loss to Highland. The BVarsity All-Area co-player of the year in the spring is expected to be able to return to practice in three weeks. The Generals have also had to play without two-way star Walker Maino, who injured his back playing in the spring.
“We have kind of plateaued out, I guess, knock on wood,” said Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci of the injury bug. “We’re kind of thankful that we’ve gone almost two weeks without any serious injuries, other than normal bumps and bruises and things like that, normal football stuff. So we’ve been fairly healthy.
“Probably every coach is dealing with that, especially as a smaller program where you lose one or two guys and you end up shifting people around. I mean you don’t have a second-string guy that steps into some roles. I usually tell people that our second string is our first string, just in different spots.”
The combination of injuries, illness and what Pierucci describes as “changing academic requirements for the athletes” has been perhaps the most challenging for the former East High and Bakersfield Christian coach.
“Every time I’ve felt like this is when I started a new program,” Pierucci said. “My first year at Shafter, my time at BCHS and when I was at East. You have an idea (about the team), but you really don’t know. So going into my sixth season, to be where I’m at now, it’s usually not what an established coach at a program is really going through. So it’s not something I haven’t done before, but at the same time, it’s something I haven’t done in a while.”
With Dozhier on the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Pierucci has leaned heavily on the team’s top receiver, Devon Sundgren, utilizing him as a quarterback, a position he had never played before Week 2 of this season.
“So for us, we’re still ironing out kinks,” Pierucci said. “I mean you’ve got a kid with Devon Sundgren who's never played quarterback before, but he’s a good athlete. We’re still figuring out what he can and cannot do and what he’s comfortable with. How much can he ingest as far as schemes and skillset that we need him to do in order to win games. So as far as coaches go, we’re still learning some of our guys, in roles that they’re having to fill now.
“But I know each week we get more and more confident as a coaching staff about our strengths and weaknesses and how we as coaches can maybe change what we’ve done in the past, or call upon some stuff we’ve done in the past that we can kind of go with to help these kids have some success.”
This week’s area schedule:
Thursday
Foothill at Rosamond, 7
North at Arvin, 7:30
Friday
Santa Barbara-Laguna Blanca at Maricopa, 6
Liberty at Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara City College, 7
Tranquillity at Mira Monte, 7
Ridgeview vs. Fresno-Central at Fresno-Koligian Stadium, 7
West at Templeton, 7
California City at Santa Paula, 7
San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep at Desert, 7
Frazier Mountain at Tollhouse-Sierra, 7
Barstow at Burroughs, 7
East vs. Porterville-Monache at Porterville-Granite Hills, 7:15
McFarland at Wasco, 7:30
Shafter at Chavez, 7:30
Visalia-El Diamante at Stockdale, 7:30
Frontier at Independence, 7:30
Garces at Tehachapi, 7:30
Highland at Golden Valley, 7:30
Taft at Kennedy, canceled
Centennial vs. Sange, canceled
*Kern Valley at Mira Monte, canceled
Saturday
Mojave at Canyon Country-Santa Clarita Christian, 4:30
Note: *—Mira Monte added home game against Tranquillity.