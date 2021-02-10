WASCO — The times may not have been to their liking and they ran with less fanfare, but for the Wasco and Bakersfield Christian cross country teams, participating in Wednesday’s dual meet was an accomplishment in itself.
With all other high school sports postponed, and seemingly on the verge of cancellation, for the 26 runners, their coaches and everyone that participated — including a large contingent of cheerleaders — this was the first area high school sporting event in 11 months.
“It feels great,” said Omar Garcia, who teams with Leo Sanchez and Rafael Gonzalez to coach the Wasco cross country team. “It feels amazing. I know that myself and coach Sanchez and coach Gonzalez, we feel privileged and blessed to be here.”
BCHS coach Toni Scruggs echoed her counterpart’s thoughts.
“It’s been very exciting to get back out here with all the uncertainty, and all the rules and regulations that we’ve done in following and abiding by so that we can get out here and compete,” Scruggs said. “So we’re really excited to be out here.
“The last nine months of this have been scary and uncertain. But the children have pushed through and their families have done really well to make sure they’ve stayed healthy through all of this. And getting together to have a meet, I give lots of credit to Coach Omar of Wasco, who put this race on.”
The course, which started and finished on the Wasco High campus, traversed through adjacent Westside Park, with a handful of parents and other supporters cheering from a safe distance. All the participants were required to wear a mask when they were not running, and were separated immediately after finishing the race.
“I’m so thankful to Coach Toni from BCHS, that they allowed them to come and compete against us,” Garcia said. “Our kids needed it because it’s been too long since they’ve had any competition whatsoever. I’m blessed as well that my administration and my school AD helped me put this all together, and put it on without a hitch. And that everyone had some fun tonight.”
Having fun was something both coaches have struggled with the past several months.
“Personally I can tell you for me it was more about just coming out and having something concrete that they can hold onto,” Garcia said. “I wasn’t too concerned as a coach about their times or their places whatsoever, I just wanted them to come out and get back into that mindset. They’ve been too relaxed in practice just going through the everyday, mundane without something excited about competing for. And today they got to see it click.”
Scruggs added with a laugh, “Times always matter. To a coach, times always matter, but no, (it was more about) getting out here and seeing what it’s like to race with their peers. It felt like a real cross country meet again. And so going forward we’ll just continue with the same guidelines. If they change, we’ll go with the times just so we can have our kids out here and enjoy their sport.”
Official team scores for the meet were not available by press time, but Wasco seniors Gerardo Limon and Crystal Raya each dominated their respective boys and girls race — posting their first-ever cross country victories in the process.
“It was very exciting being able to race again,” said Raya, who finished the 2.1-mile course in 14:10.18, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the Eagles’ top finisher Haley Jacobs (14:50). “It made me look forward to something this past week. I was really excited to get back out here.”
Limon was also eager to compete, although he’s had a much more philosophical approach toward the uncertainty surrounding the season.
“Whenever I would train, I would always keep it in mind that maybe it's all worthless if we won’t have a season and I put in all this work,” said Limon, who finished in 11:39.13. “But what I did, I let those moments happen so that way I could be proud of who I was every day, every night that I went out to run in the sun and the heat. I would always be running with one goal, to be better than who I was yesterday.”
Bakersfield Christian’s Emiliano Ibarra (12:24.88) was second, followed by teammate Luke Dreyer (12:37.48).
While Kern County remains in purple, the most restrictive of California’s four-tiered COVID-19 tracking system, a recent state ruling has allowed cross country teams to hold competitions in this tier, provided they gain approval from schools and districts.
And while schools at the Kern High School District still haven’t been given the green light to resume, Wasco, Bakersfield Christian and Garces, who are outside the KHSD, moved forward with plans to get cross country teams back on the course.
Wasco will also host Garces on Thursday. Boys teams will race at 4 p.m. with the girls running immediately after.
“As a coach, and I know other coaches feel the same way that I do, we want to be here for our kids because they need us, but we need them, as well,” Garcia said. “We need the sports because they share camaraderie and it's a bond between brothers and sisters. They need to be out here because it helps their mental health, as well as their physical health. So they need each other out here and today BCHS and our kids got to see each other. And even though they couldn’t communicate as much as they could (normally) because of the rules that we had to follow, just them being able to compete and being able to talk to each other and get back into that mindset, it helps them tremendously.
“Now this is the highlight of their day. They’ll be good to go for the next three months. This will get them through the next three months. And hopefully we can have a season, normal again in August.”
High school cross country
BCHS v. Wasco
At Wasco
Boys
1. Gerardo Limon, Wasco, 11:30.13; 2. Emiliano Ibarra, BCHS, 12:24.88; 3. Luke Dreyer, BCHS, 12:37.48; 4. Jesus Salgado, Wasco, 13:04; 5. Crhystian Marquez, Wasco, 13:09.72; 6. Manuel Hernandez, Wasco, 13:36.13; 7. Elijah Guitron, Wasco, 14:00.63; 8. Redmond Baker, BCHS, 14:55.07; 9. Enrique Carrillo, Wasco, 16:53.39; 10. Jonathan Lwin, BCHS, 17:06.69; 11. Kaleb Lowe, Wasco, 17:34.54; 12. Caleb Menchaca, BCHS, 17:40.32.
Girls
1. Crystal Ray, Wasco, 14:10.18; 2. Haley Jacobs, BCHS, 14:50; 3. Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, 14:58.26; 4. Gianna Romanini, BCHS, 15:33.29; 5. Brianna Moreno, Wasco, 15:38.82; 6. Noah Constance, BCHS, 15:48.66; 7. Hannah Hessler, BCHS, 16:30.44; 8. Katie Rose Cook, BCHS, 17:06.19; 9. Elizabeth Reyes, Wasco, 17:27.03; 10. Bella Lopez, Wasco, 17:31.63; 11. Alejandra Birrueta, Wasco, 17:49.23; 12. Julissa Hernandez, Wasco, 18:56.22; 13. Jessica Corcuera, Wasco, 21:13; 14. Jackelyn Villanueva, Wasco, 22:49.