Sometimes it’s funny how things just seem to work out. Boys soccer coach Ben Warren is a prime example.
Six years after leaving Frontier to take a position as a teacher and coach at Mira Monte, Warren is returning to the Titans.
“I’m definitely excited,” Warren said. “I’m excited for the challenge and I’m excited to go back. I always said that I wanted to get back to Frontier. I really enjoyed my time there when I was over there for those years. I always said I wanted to get back eventually to try to build that program up and make it a winner.”
Success on the pitch is nothing new for Warren, a 2006 Stockdale graduate. In three seasons at Frontier, he led the Titans to the playoffs all three seasons, advancing to the Central Section Division II semifinals his final year there.
The winning ways continued at Mira Monte, where he led the Lions to the school’s first Central Section championship in any sport in 2018. Mira Monte finished 25-3-4 that season, capturing the Division IV title, sharing the Southeast Yosemite League crown and advancing to the Southern California Regionals. Warren was named the BVarsity All-Area Coach of the Year.
“I think a lot of it at the beginning, we obviously focused on soccer skills and improving, but we really focused on the mindset and tried to bring a competitive mentality to the program, that was really hungry to win,” said Warren of his experience at Mira Monte. “A lot of players think that they want to win, but they don’t know what that work entails, they don’t really know what that means from a discipline standpoint and from a work-ethic standpoint. Things like that.
“When we get in there and we really start teaching what the mentality of a winner looks like, we really start noticing a change in them.”
At Frontier, Warren is hoping to build similar success at a program that has just two winning seasons in the past 14 years.
“I think I’m going to treat it like it’s a new program,” Warren said. “Like it’s a fresh start under a new coach and we’ll just see what we can do with sort of bringing it up, and kind of changing the culture of the program over there.”
Warren is also looking forward to a shorter commute. He lives less than a mile from the Frontier campus, close enough to ride his bike there and easier for his wife and two young children to offer much-needed support.
“It’s a lot easier for the family to be involved because we live right down the street,” said Warren, who was also hired at a math teacher in the special education department. “And with two little ones, it was tough at Mira Monte, a long commute and things like that. Now everyone will be able to be a lot more involved in the program.”
