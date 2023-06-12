It’s been quite a journey, but Kadar Waller is finally coming home.
The former basketball standout at Liberty and Bakersfield Christian, who spent a year at a prep school, another at a national JC and then two more at Mississippi Valley State, has committed to play at Cal State Bakersfield next season.
“It feels good knowing I can play in front of the home crowd and that my parents and brother can come to more of my games,” Waller said.
The 6-foot point guard will have two years of eligibility remaining after averaging 7.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29 games for the Delta Devils, who were just 7-53 in Waller’s two seasons there — a tenure that included a different head coach both years.
“I just wanted to go into a better situation and I felt like Cal State was that,” Waller said. “I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and the academics speak for themselves. So I felt like it was the best decision for me.”
Now more than four years after graduating from BCHS, Waller feels he’s changed a lot since his high school days.
“I’ve matured a lot, on and off the court,” said Waller, whose father, Doc, is the life skills coordinator for all athletes at CSUB. “I just want to come in and contribute and ultimately win. My goal is to come in and do whatever (Roadrunner coach Rod Barnes) wants me to do; just play at a high level and do whatever it takes to win.”
Waller showcased those winning talents during an impressive high school career, first at Liberty, and then as a senior year at Bakersfield Christian where he helped the Eagles reach the Central Section Division IV title game.
The 2019 BCHS graduate was a three-time BVarsity All-Area selection when he opted to spend a season at Mt. Zion Prep in Maryland, followed by a year at Collin County College in Texas during the COVID season.
Two years at Mississippi Valley State led him to finally have an opportunity to return to Bakersfield.
“I never really thought about (coming back to CSUB),” said Waller, who was also considering San Jose State, North Carolina Central, Weber State and Cal State Northridge. “Each year I just thought about the situation I was in, and when I realized I wanted to change my situation, Cal State was obviously high on my list. So I just felt like it was the best option.”