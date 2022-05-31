Villa Park ends Stockdale's run through SoCal baseball playoffs

For once this postseason, Stockdale didn't have an answer.
After Villa Park got two runs off Ryan Featherston in the first inning Tuesday night, the Mustangs didn't record their first hit until the fourth inning and their first run until the sixth.
By then it was too late. The Spartans tripled their lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning with a Geoff McArthur two-RBI double and Jack Burke two-run home run on back-to-back pitches. Brandon Luu shut out the vaunted Mustangs lineup for five innings with eight strikeouts before exiting in the sixth, and Stockdale couldn't rally late against reliever Mason Miles, ultimately falling 6-2.
The loss knocked Stockdale out of the CIF SoCal Division I baseball playoffs, in which it was the No. 2 seed after beating Santa Maria-Righetti for the section title. Meanwhile, despite being ranked No. 18 in the nation by MaxPreps, Villa Park entered the tournament as a No. 7 seed following a Southern Section playoff loss to San Juan Capistrano-JSerra Catholic.
On Tuesday, the Spartans displayed the offensive production that had helped them excel in the Southern Section, but it didn't just come from statistical leader Gavin Grahovac, who went 1-for-4.
Instead, Burke (2-for-4, four RBIs) and McArthur (2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs) came up with crucial hits. After Featherston struck out the first two batters of the game, Britton Beeson and McArthur produced a pair of hard-hit singles before Burke doubled to left-center field to score them both.
Then, in the fifth, Holden Garcia entered to face the top of the Spartans' lineup. Grahovac opened with a line-drive double, Theo Bovetas reached base on a ball in the infield, and McArthur brought them both home before Burke smacked his home run to center field.
The Mustangs struggled to keep pace. Adam Enyart was Stockdale's lone baserunner in the first three innings, reaching on a fielding error and advancing on a balk, but Luu got three straight outs to strand him.
The fourth inning was even more frustrating for the Mustangs, as Ruben Rodriguez drew the team's first walk and Austin Charles launched a high-arcing double to right field to advance him to third, but none of the next three batters could bring either runner home, which kept the score at 2-0.
That momentum swing came immediately before McArthur and Burke extended the margin to six runs.
Just four days after Charles shot a grand slam to left field to help Stockdale earn its section title, the Mustangs loaded the bases for him again in the fifth inning. This time it came on singles from Hayden Elchlepp and Shane Heriford and a second walk by Rodriguez. However, after a challenging at-bat against Luu, Charles hit a ground ball hard to shortstop and couldn't beat the throw to first base.
Luu stayed on the mound into the sixth but promptly allowed a double to Enyart, a run he ultimately got charged for when Mason Miles gave up an immediate single to Owen Bolich. That broke the shutout, and the Mustangs tacked on one more score in the seventh after a Matt Torres single, an error, and a pair of groundouts.
Nick Brown pitched a pair of scoreless, hitless innings for Stockdale late with five strikeouts.
The Mustangs suffered their largest loss since April 13 against Danville-San Ramon Valley but finish the season at 26-5 with a section title in hand. The Spartans advance to play at Huntington Beach Thursday.