Whether or not veteran goaltender Al Montoya got a fair shot at being a backup in Edmonton this season is a moot point.
“Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t focus on it,” Montoya said Wednesday after his second practice with the Bakersfield Condors.
The sixth overall draft pick by the New York Rangers in 2004, Montoya was acquired by the Oilers last season from Montreal to be a backup for Cam Talbot after Laurent Brossoit did not play well. But Montoya fought concussion issues, went 2-2-2 with a .906 save percentage, and after the season the Oilers signed another goaltender, Mikko Koskinen.
That left Montoya as the odd man out. He saw one period of preseason action with Edmonton before eventually being waived and reassigned to the Condors.
It’s a fresh start for Montoya who will be in net on Friday night when the Condors open the season at home against Stockton, although it comes in the American Hockey League where has not played since the 2010-11 season.
Certainly Montoya, 33, is not brooding as he smiled throughout an interview.
“For me it’s about feeling good, feeling healthy, playing,” he said. “There were times last year I didn’t know if I wanted to play again or if I was going to play again. Here I am today feeling fantastic. I want to play, I want to play in the National Hockey League and I know it starts here. That’s where I’m at and I’m going to make the best of it.”
Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said that Montoya, entering his 14th pro season, will be given every chance to succeed.
“It’s Al’s net right now,” Woodcroft said. “We’re going to give him every opportunity to play games. In order for a rookie to take ice time away he’s going to have to show us in practice and capitalize on his opportunity. Whether that be Dylan (Wells) or if Stewart (Skinner) comes back up or Shane (Starrett). They’re going to have to earn the cage because Al’s getting the starting opportunity. What he does with it is up to him.”
If all goes to plan, Montoya will be playing game after game, rather that coming in for a game here and there as he done the last couple of years.
Bring it on, he said. Been there, done that. Although it was a reverse situation.
“It’s funny,” Montoya said. “The first time I got my real chance, I was playing down in San Antonio (in the AHL). I think they had sat me for about 25 games then I got traded to Long Island (the Islanders) and I went on a 20-game stint (in the NHL).”
That was eight seasons ago.
And Montoya said his enthusiasm for the game has never been higher.
“For me, it’s the desire, the passion,” he said. “I do this in my sleep, coming out here, practicing, playing. But when I step on the ice my biggest thing is wanting to win, wanting to help the team to win. That’s the drive. That’s why we all play the game.
“Now I’m here. Now I want to win so I can help this team and let the rest take care of itself.”
Woodcroft, who was an assistant in Edmonton last season, said having Montoya on the team is a big plus.
“He is a professionals’ professional,” he said. “He’s going to lead by example. He has some real NHL experience. He’s working his tail off to get back to that league and I think that’s a huge benefit for our young players in the room.
“The last thing is, I know he is a good teammate. He is someone that whatever team he’s playing on he is one of the most popular players because of how good of a teammate he is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.