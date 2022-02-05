Veteran leaders secure CSUB's first women's basketball win since Nov. 9

Andie Easley scored nine of Cal State Bakersfield's final 16 points, Jayden Eggleston recorded a career-high 29 total and Vanessa Austin hit a critical hook shot and pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter.
These three players with more than 15 combined seasons of college basketball experience earned the Roadrunners a win they had been looking for since Nov. 9.
Despite a late scare that gave Cal State Fullerton (8-10) two separate chances to send the game to overtime with under 10 seconds left, CSUB (2-13) escaped with a 76-74 win Saturday afternoon after Eggleston pulled down a decisive rebound.
That completed a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Roadrunners' leading scorer.
"I just gotta credit my teammates," Eggleston said. "Lexus Green did a great job — five assists, zero turnovers ... Everyone just did their part today, and it's just the beginning."
Free-throw shooting was a game-changer for the Roadrunners, who were 26-of-32. A pair of Titan starters fouled out late. On the other end, Austin had just one foul for the first time since the Roadrunners' previous win, allowing her to play 27 minutes and record 18 points and nine rebounds.
"It was important for us to keep continuing to attack the rim," CSUB coach Greg McCall said.
The Titans ran a balanced offense fueled by successful drives from Carolyn Gill, who had 20 points, and Fujika Nimmo, who added 19 off the bench. However, both missed from the line late, hampering CSUF's last-minute rally.
Star freshman Lily Wahinekapu was held to 12, as was 3-point shooter Gaby Vidmar, who knocked down a shot from deep that brought CSUF within one point with 13 seconds left.
The Roadrunners showed some unique energy from the beginning with freshman guard Simone Johnson, making just her third career start, using a behind-the-back move to shake a defender and drive for a layup that put CSUB up 4-3. The first quarter featured a duel between Gill and Eggleston, who had nine points apiece in the period. Gill's transition layup put the Titans up six late in the quarter, which turned out to be their biggest lead of the game.
CSUB retook the lead at the start of the second when Easley slung a risky pass into the post that Austin corralled. She finished through contact and made the ensuing free throw, then Easley made a 3-pointer immediately afterward to put the Roadrunners up 25-20.
The teams traded blows until CSUB ratcheted up the tempo at the end of the half, and used a quarter-ending post layup from Austin to take a 35-30 lead.
Eggleston had to sustain the Roadrunners' chances through the third quarter, as they got off to a sluggish start, just two nights after Long Beach State had outscored them 29-12 in the third period. Vidmar used a 3-pointer to cap off a quick 13-3 run, and Eggleston was the only CSUB player to score in the first 7:30 of the quarter.
But Easley converted a layup through a foul from Lewis and finished a three-point play, and then, with the teams tied at 49, Soli Herrera got a steal and flung an outlet pass down the court to Eggleston, who missed a layup but tipped in her own shot at the buzzer to give CSUB the lead back. The game featured 21 lead changes and 14 ties.
Nimmo equaled Eggleston's efforts with some key drives to open the fourth quarter, and the Roadrunners got sloppy. The Titans took a 63-60 lead with four minutes left.
Then it was Easley time. She missed a 3-pointer immediately but was undeterred.
"Jayden, in the fourth quarter after a timeout, came up to me and said, 'Just knock down your shots,'" Easley said. "Taty (Clayburne) came up to me and said, 'Knock down your shots.' So it was really my teammates just instilling confidence in me."
Easley hit an awkward fadeaway on CSUB's next possession. Nimmo responded immediately, but Easley contributed five points in a game-changing 9-0 run, including her third 3-pointer to put the Roadrunners up 71-65 with 1:19 left.
The Roadrunners killed the clock and converted five of their six remaining free throws, but couldn't make another field goal. That meant the Titans got a pair of chances down 76-74. Nimmo missed a 3-pointer — her first deep attempt all game — but CSUF regained possession. Johnson was called for a foul that sent Gill to the line. Previously 8-for-10, she missed both and CSUB held on.
"It's going to be a scary thing to watch this team if they continue to push forward because they know what it feels like to win," McCall said.
The Roadrunners travel to face UC Santa Barbara Thursday.