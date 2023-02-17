Verdugo locks down St. Thomas, CSUB baseball claims opening-day win

It's hard to imagine a better start to the 2023 season for Ryan Verdugo.
The former walk-on from South El Monte, an up-and-down reliever in his freshman year, made a statement in his first game as Friday night starter for Cal State Bakersfield.
He kept the St. Thomas lineup guessing, benefited from plenty of strong fielding behind him and claimed a season-opening 3-0 win for the Roadrunners after pitching seven shutout innings.
"He's done nothing but work hard and continue to grow," CSUB coach Jeremy Beard said. "He's physical, he's mentally strong and he likes to attack the zone with authority."
Verdugo allowed a pair of singles in his first inning but only two more hits combined for the remainder of the game.
The Tommies came close to scoring after Sam Kulesa lofted a high pop fly down the first-base line that was too difficult for an over-the-shoulder defensive play, then Joe Vos was hit by a pitch. But the Roadrunners got Verdugo out of his final inning by pulling off a 4-6-5-2 double play when, after they recorded one out, Kulesa cheated off third base and got tagged out by catcher Angel Saldivar.
"My defense was making really nice plays," Verdugo said, "so it was easy to pitch then, just letting the other team making contact knowing that my defense could make the play."
The CSUB offense, meanwhile, was stagnant for most of the first five innings thanks to eight early strikeouts by Kolby Gartner.
"I have to tip my hat to that kid," Beard said. "He really pitched a great game, and he deserved to win a ball game, really. That game could have gone either way, but you have to be proud of our guys for staying in there, just taking quality at-bats and getting that pitch count up so we can get to the bullpen at the right time."
The Roadrunners finally built some momentum in the sixth inning, even as it was disrupted by multiple inconsequential replay reviews. Cody Hendriks and Kyler Stancato walked on consecutive at-bats before the ever-reliable Oregon-transfer duo of James Bell and AJ Miller came through in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
With one out, Bell, already with two strikeouts on the night, singled to left field to bring home Hendriks, forcing Gartner out of the game.
"First two at-bats, got a little anxious," Bell said, "so slowed it down a little bit, made some adjustments, was able to poke one over the shortstop's head and get a run on the board."
Pinch runner Michael Pollard stole second, and Miller came up and promptly lined a ball into center field off reliever Nolan Kemp to bring him and Stancato home too, giving CSUB its remaining two runs.
"They maintained their balance and their center-line control when it counted with runners on base," Beard said.
Miller reached second on a passed ball, but Saldivar flew out and Jared Bujanda McConnell struck out to end the inning.
Reliever Marcelo Saldana closed out the game with a six-out save, aided by a diving catch in left field from Pollard on a hard-hit ball by Dylan O'Connell. The Tommies would have otherwise have moved leadoff man Brigs Richartz (who was 2-for-4 on the night) into scoring position in the eighth inning.
CSUB will continue its four-game series against St. Thomas at Hardt Field with a doubleheader Saturday.