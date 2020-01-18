At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Ben Yurosek knows a little something about taking big steps. It kind of comes with the territory when you have long legs.
But following a dominant football career at Bakersfield Christian, the senior two-way standout had the same effect on the Eagles’ football program, helping lead his team to the CIF State Division 3-A championship, the first in school history.
“After the pain of my sophomore and junior years, to be able to not only win a section championship, but to win a state title, is beyond my dreams,” said Yurosek, whose team lost to eventual champion Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial in the Central Section D-III playoffs in 2017-18. “I couldn’t be happier that we were able to do that."
That determination, combined with his impressive size and athleticism helped earn Yurosek the 2019 BVarsity All-Area football player of the year honor.
“He’s another puzzle piece,” BCHS coach Darren Carr said. “I say that because at one point we were 8-man football. I think when my brother was here, (Raiders quarterback Derek Carr), he was a school-changer. He threw for all those yards and what-not, won a championship. I think they were Division V or VI … Then you have guys like Brandon Jones, Matt Smith, they came in here and won a Division IV one. It kind of works like that, and Ben is another stepping stone.
“So when we got Ben in here it was really cool because you see this already 6-foot-4 kid that you can tell is an athlete. You know if he puts on weight he can be something special. I didn’t know it was going to turn out like this, but he’s definitely one of those hall-of-fame guys to our program for sure.”
A three-year varsity starter at defensive end and tight end for Bakersfield Christian, Yurosek made an immediate impact on both sides of the ball. He finished his career with 236 tackles, 46.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and blocked two punts on defense. Offensively, his career highlights include 111 catches for 1,416 yards and 17 touchdowns. He even served as the team’s punter this season, finishing with a respectable 35.8 average, placing the ball inside the opposing team’s 20-yard-line 12 times.
“I’ve never coached a kid that was so dominant,” said Carr of Yurosek, who signed to play at Stanford next season. “I’ve been around guys like Asauni Rufus and Marcus Bruce and even guys that we’ve had here, and I watched Derek play … (Ben’s) just a dominating guy. Just to have Ben Yurosek on the D-line … when you watch film like I do, I’ve never seen anything like it, and just how much he pays close attention to detail. Sometimes you get those talented kids that don’t want to listen too much, but this guy did everything I asked him to do. That’s really, really impressive and that’s why he’s a blue-chip kid.”
Yurosek took his play to another level this season, and his teammates followed suit. He had 18 sacks and 19 hurries on defense, while posting 741 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
"I just tried to go as hard as I could ever single game," Yurosek said. "I never want to stop. Every play, I try to give 100 percent.”
In the state title game, a 42-21 victory over Rohnert Park-Rancho Cotate, Yurosek had six catches for 102 yards and three touchdowns to help the Eagles (12-3) rally from an early 14-0 deficit.
“I think the main thing that sets him apart from anyone I’ve coached, not that other kids haven’t had it, but this kid just loves to compete,” Carr said. “If you’re ever on the field and you watch him around his teammates, and just how excited and passionate he is, just for the game …”
Yurosek showcased those elements in a game at Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran his junior year that Carr will never forget.
We’re losing 14-0 in the second quarter and he comes running off and I don’t know why,” Carr recalled. “He runs past me and looks at me and says, ‘Coach, I think I broke my nose.’ And I look at him and it’s definitely broken. The thing is crooked as all get out, he’s got blood streaming out of his nose. So he goes to the sideline. Maybe two plays go by and he runs back to me and says, ‘Coach, I’m ready.’ I turn around and look at him and he’s got cotton balls shoved up his nose, and the thing is crooked as crap, and you can already tell his eyes are getting black. I said, ‘are you sure?’ And he didn’t say a word and he just ran out there.”
Before Carr could get him subbed out, Yurosek makes a tackle for a loss and an errant pass with a quarterback hurry on successive plays to force a fourth down.
“So he comes jogging off and he can’t breath so he shoots these cotton balls out of his nose, Carr said. “I sent him to the trainer and told him he needs to shut it down, and he says ‘no, I don’t want to shut it down.’ Long story short, I walked over to Ben and told him he can’t go, you have to get this thing fixed.”
Although not a popular decision for Yurosek, it’s yet another example of the competitiveness he possesses, something he hopes he can bring to Stanford next season.
“Throughout the whole recruiting process I never really had a preference whether it be offense or defense,” Yurosek said. “I just want to go wherever the team needed me. With Stanford, they saw me as a tight end, and I couldn’t be more excited about helping the team that way.
“I just see myself as a hard-working, blue-collar, leader, and I just want to go out there and do whatever I can. Whether that be going out there, you know my first year, playing special teams and doing my due diligence, or if I get starting reps. Whichever way it goes, I just want to go out there and do whatever I can for the team. And hopefully I can make a good career at Stanford like I was able to do at BCHS.”
