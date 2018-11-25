LOS ANGELES — Cal State Bakersfield assistant coach Benjy Taylor held both of his arms straight up in the air, trying to demonstrate defensive technique to Cartell Thompson on the opposite end of the court. Head coach Rod Barnes walked back toward the bench with his hands folded behind his head.
CSUB had a 65-58 lead on USC with less than 12 minutes to go in the game. But the Roadrunners’ starting post players, James Suber and Greg Lee, were both on the bench with four fouls.
USC’s forward Nick Rakocevic made the layup and drew a foul on Thompson, starting what would be a devastating 26-5 run for USC that stretched until just two minutes left. The Roadrunners (3-3) led for 14 minutes in a game that had 16 lead changes and eight tie scores. USC (4-2), though, formulated the final run to win it 90-75 at the Galen Center on Sunday.
“They’re a team that scores a lot of points,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “For probably 30 minutes there, we kind of controlled the game or kind of contained what they were doing. “But when you’re playing against a team that good, you can expect that they’re going to make a run. Just happened at the wrong time for us tonight. Maybe if it was earlier in the game, we could have came back.”
It was the second time already this season that CSUB hung tough with an opponent with a much higher reputation and pedigree than itself. The Roadrunners lost to then-No. 20 TCU in the first game of the year, despite having an 11-point lead in the second half.
USC was missing starting guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Derryck Thornton, both out with injuries, but still had its 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-11 forwards Bennie Boatwright and Rakocevic for the Roadrunners to deal with. Suber and Lee held their own inside until foul trouble forced them out of the game.
Suber finished with nine rebounds in almost 27 minutes. CSUB outscored USC by eight points when he was on the floor. Lee had 12 first-half points and grabbed seven boards. CSUB outrebounded USC, 38-31.
Damiyne Durham led CSUB’s offensive effort with 22 points. He made eight field goals and was 6-for-12 on 3-pointers. Durham drilled a 3 with USC’s Jordan Usher in his face to give CSUB the 65-58 lead with 11:35 left.
The Roadrunners had made 11 of their 16 3s in the game at that point. They finished making just one of their final 11 3-pointers.
“Just lost focus,” Durham said. “That’s been one of our biggest problems. In the end of games, last four minutes at the end of games, just losing focus of our jobs, scouting report. It just got away from us.”
CSUB’s 46 points in the first half were a season-worst for USC’s defense. Justin Edler-Davis, Rickey Holden and Jarkel Joiner made consecutive 3s early in the second half to put the Roadrunners up 57-51.
Suber and Lee hauled in the USC misses, including two straight for Suber during that spurt. Suber picked up his fourth foul with 13 minutes left and Lee’s fourth soon followed. Both came trying to defend Boatwright, who finished with 19 points. Barnes pointed to his head telling Suber to be smart.
Lee didn’t come back in until 7:44 left when CSUB led 68-67 thanks to an Edler-Davis offensive rebound and Kevin McNeal two-handed dunk. Suber sat out until 3:57 to go when USC led 77-70.
“No question about that,” Barnes said when asked if the game changed with Suber and Lee on the bench. “Those are two guys that we started with. Those two guys had been playing really well. I just thought we got a bad whistle for a little while. ... If we could have got away with a few more calls there and we could have kept those guys in the game, who knows what would have happened.”
