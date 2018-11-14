Brady Bacon will be looking for a repeat victory and rookie Logan Seavey will be trying to wrap up a national championship when the USAC Midgets roll into Bakersfield Speedway Saturday for a combination National/Western States race.
Bacon, of Broken Arrow, Okla., led the final 24 laps last year to win the first national USAC Midget race on the third-mile clay oval in 17 years. He has one victory this year and trails Seavey by a virtually insurmountable 118 points.
Seavey, of Sutter, has a pair of wins this season and should lock up the championship on Saturday night. If so, he will be just the third driver to win the USAC national Midget championship as a rookie, joining Christopher Bell (2013) and Danny Caruthers (1971).
Just three other drivers have won two national races this year: Chad Boat, Tyler Courtney and Kevin Thomas Jr.
Among other drivers competing will be Rico Abreu, the 2014 national USAC Midget champion; Spencer Bayston, the 2017 champ who finished second to Bacon last year; and Zeb Wise, who became the youngest driver (15) to win a national Midget feature earlier this year.
While the national title is all but locked up there are two drivers battling it out for the Western States championship.
Michael Faccinto of Hanford has three wins, including a June 16 race at Bakersfield Speedway, and is two points up on Alex Schutte, the 2010 series champ.
Schutte, who has won twice this season, was the highest finishing Western States driver in last year’s feature, placing eighth. Faccinto, who led the first six laps last year, wound up ninth.
Other Western States drivers expected include 2012 champion Shannon McQueen of Bakersfield; Damion Gardner who just won his sixth USAC/CRA Sprint Car title; Shane Golobic and Jake Swanson.
Also in action will be Hobby Stocks, California Lightning Sprints and Mini Stocks. Front gates open at 4 p.m. with racing starting at 6.
ANRA season finale at Famoso
It was supposed to be the Spring Nationals but the forecast was oppressive on that weekend back in June so that event was postponed and became the American Nostalgia Racing Association Season Finals which takes place Saturday and Sunday at Auto Club Famoso Raceway.
Time trials and qualifying runs will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Race winners as well as series champions in 16 classes will be decided during Sunday eliminations which get under way at 9 a.m.
Quick shifts
The Spears SRL Southwest Tour winds up its season Saturday night at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jeremy Doss holds a 45-point advantage over Eric Schmidt in the championship race … Once again, Kern County Raceway will hold its awards banquet in conjunction with the Southwest Tour on Jan. 19 at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace … Bakersfield's Derek Thorn and the Campbell Motorsports team are among a stellar field of entries for the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla. on Dec. 2.
