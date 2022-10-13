 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

UPDATED: More North Kern football games, activities called off following spate of violence

20220909-bc-delanofb

Delano's George Inguito gets swarmed by Golden Valley's defense during a game earlier this season at the Gene Beck Stadium in Delano.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Suspected gang violence in north Kern prompted the cancellation Thursday of two more football matchups as concerns mounted and new details surfaced of recent shootings in the area.

Delano's league matchup at Wasco Thursday night was canceled, as was Chavez's home game Friday against Taft, despite earlier suggestions that it might just be moved. That came after the McFarland Unified School District canceled multiple athletic events earlier in the week, including a high school football game at Kennedy.

Coronavirus Cases