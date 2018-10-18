When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Valley View Casino Arena
Radio: 800 AM if Dodgers play on Saturday; 970 AM if Dodgers do not play
Gulls record: 1-2-0 before Friday night’s game against Milwaukee
Condors record: 2-2-0
Notes: This is the first game for the Condors in a week, who have another week off after tonight’s game … The Condors have taken 18 minors in their past three games (killing 16 for a stout 88.8 percent kill rate). “We need to understand when we take penalties we take certain players out of the game who don’t play on the penalty kill,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said. “It’s an area of improvement going forward.” … Another area the Condors must get better at is scoring during five-on-five play as they have just five even-strength goals (to go with five power play goals and two shorties.) It’s not for a lack of shooting as the Condors are averaging 33.25 shots per game … Rookie Cameron Hebig (2g, 2a) is tied with Josh Currie (16, 3a) and Brad Malone (16, 3a) atop the Bakersfield scoring list... The Oilers recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from the Condors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.