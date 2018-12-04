When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Rabobank Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Moose record: 10-11-1
Condors record: 10-8-0
Series: Condors are 1-0-0
Notes: The Condors are coming off a 4-2 win over the Moose on Saturday night. Neither team has played since … Patrick Russell, who had a goal and assist Saturday night in his first game back from Edmonton, was recalled to the Oilers on Sunday. He played around 10 minutes in Edmonton’s loss to Dallas on Monday night … Rookie Tyler Benson tops the Condors in scoring with 16 points (3g, 13a) in 18 games. Fellow rookie Cameron Hebig and second-year pro Joe Gambardella each have 15 points … Kailer Yamamoto, who did not play after the first period on Saturday, skated with the team on Tuesday and will likely play. Defenseman Ethan Bear, also injured on Saturday night, is day-to-day … Fans (over 21) at tonight’s game can enjoy $5 margaritas. Sodas are $2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.