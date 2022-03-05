Ugly start hampers CSUB baseball in afternoon loss to Utah

Just putting the ball in play was enough for Utah Saturday afternoon at Hardt Field.
The Utes got a runner home with a pair of well-placed groundouts in the first inning, then used hard-hit grounders to left, right and center field to go up 3-0 on CSUB in the second.
With the way Randon Hostert was pitching early — allowing no runs on two hits in his first five innings — that would have been enough for Utah. But the Utes got to CSUB starter Jaykob Acosta for three more runs in the fourth, including a devastating two-run home run by Alex Baeza, and powered through for an 8-2 victory.
The seven-inning outcome, in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, brought CSUB to 3-6 and Utah to 7-1-1.
It was a challenging day at the plate for the Roadrunners, who had their best showing by far in a sixth-inning sequence that featured a single for James Bell (1-for-2 with a pair of walks), a double by his former Oregon teammate AJ Miller and then a two-RBI single to left by Bailey Seeger that briefly made it 7-2.
The junior-college transfer Seeger, splitting time at catcher, is off to a strong start at the plate this season, highlighted by his 4-for-4 showing last Tuesday against Fresno State. He went 1-for-3 on the day.
Meanwhile, a well-balanced Utah offense got its six hits from six different players. Chase Anderson was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. For Baeza, the Utes' top hitter this season, besides the home run, he had the RBI groundout to kick off the scoring in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Kai Roberts had walked to open the game, advanced on a passed ball and then used the pair of groundouts to come home.
CSUB looked poised to strike back with two outs in the next half-inning, with Evan Rice on third and Bell on second, but Miller popped out to shortstop.
That was the closest the Roadrunners got to a lead, because Utah got its series of well-placed hits off Acosta in the second to extend the margin. The situation worsened in the bottom of the second for CSUB. With two outs, Nick Salas appeared to be hit by a pitch, but the umpire ruled it a swinging strikeout. CSUB coach Jeremy Beard was ejected for arguing the call.
Utah went down relatively quickly in the third — after a pair of walks — but chased Acosta in the fourth. Again, it was Roberts who got the rally going with a walk and a stolen base, before Anderson hit a double to the wall in right center. Baeza sent the ball back that way, this time clearing the fence, and the Utes went up 6-0.
Carter Parcher and Taylor Ott finished the game for the Roadrunners, allowing one more run each. For Parcher, it came after he hit Carter Booth with a pitch and walked Jackson Clemett to open the sixth inning. Roberts managed to pull off a sacrifice fly on a full count, then Anderson grounded out to shortstop and brought Booth home.
Ott came in and immediately struck out Baeza to prevent further damage. But in the following inning, a fielding error helped advance Matt Richardson to third base, from which he stole home to make it 8-2.
The two teams continued their doubleheader Saturday evening, and will play the fourth game of their series Sunday.