Cal State Bakersfield baseball (15-19) registered just one run and five hits in a 12-1 loss to UC Riverside (8-21) at Hardt Field on Tuesday. The game was shortened to eight innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
The visiting Highlanders led 8-0 after three innings and 10-0 after six. Dean Miller hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Nathan Webb hit a two-run shot in the third.
CSUB starter Isaiah Moten lasted only 1 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and five runs. Andrew Ciandro took over for the next 2 2/3 innings, surrendering the two home runs and three runs. The Roadrunners did not score until the seventh inning and lost their fifth game in a row.
