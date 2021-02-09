Following a rather bumpy ride the past year or so, Tyrone Wallace is looking for another shot at an NBA career.
Ironically, his shot — or more specifically his outside shot — might hold the key to him getting there.
“I truly believe it’s just about the shooting,” said Wallace, a career 20% percent 3-point shooter during parts of three NBA seasons. “I think I’ve always done several different things pretty well on the court, as far as defending, driving and I know how to play the game. The biggest thing is to just see the improvement in my shot. A lot of that is just reps, as much as it is technique and confidence. A little bit of everything goes into that. You have to be willing and ready to step into shots and you have to put the work in. And I feel like I’ve put the work in, for sure. So now it’s just when I’m out there, believing in that work and going out there and executing it.”
The former Bakersfield High star went onto a solid college career at Cal and was selected by the Utah Jazz with the final pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Wallace has bounced around a bit ever since, but his latest opportunity has him playing in the NBA G League bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., as a member of the Agua Caliente Clippers.
“I think before I left (for Orlando) I got into a really good rhythm in the workouts,” said Wallace, 26. “(My shot) felt really good; knocking down a ton of shots. And even here in practice I’ve been making shots, so I think it’s just being able to build on that. If I’m open, step into it. And our coaches do a good job of promoting guys to shoot and telling you to shoot when you’re open. So I definitely feel good. We have our first game coming up in a couple days, so I just have to go out there and play my game, and when I’m open, take the shots and believe in myself.”
Wallace’s improvement began to show results just prior to the shutdown of the G League season in March of last year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being waived by the Atlanta Hawks in December 2019, Wallace returned home to Bakersfield for a few months before signing to play with Agua Caliente in early March. In just four games with the team, Wallace was 8 of 18 from beyond the arc, good for 44%, while averaging 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and one steal per game.
In the nearly year since the league shutdown, Wallace says he’s continued to workout, refusing to take time off even as his future was uncertain, and G League officials grappled with whether they would have a season.
“It’s been 100% shooting,” said Wallace of his offseason workouts. “I do some other things obviously, ball handling and different finishes sometimes, but the bulk of my focus has been on shooting. I have had almost a year to just work on that, so that’s been my main focus.”
So when the league announced they were going ahead with a season, Wallace was ready.
“I’ve been trying to get my conditioning right and feeling the best physically, and mentally as well before heading in here,” Wallace said. “I knew it was going to be somewhat of a challenge. Just tried to hang out with my family and play with my kids as much as I could. I knew I was going to have to come out here and do what I have to do in order to support them.”
Being in the NBA G League bubble, which forces its players to confine themselves to the grounds during the season, is a first for Wallace. The transition the past three weeks hasn’t been easy for the new father, whose longtime girlfriend Mercedes and he celebrated the arrival of his son, Trevyn, on Dec. 9. He joins his older brother, 18-month old Traelin, in the growing Wallace household.
“It’s been rough a little bit,” Wallace said. “It’s not horrible, but at the same time, there’s not much for you to do. We get a certain amount of gym time, just because there’s so many teams and players that we have to share with on the courts that they have here. So that’s been kind of a down side, not being able to get into the gym as much.
“They have activities for us like fishing or ping pong, but for the most part you have 24 hours in a day, you get a three-hour slot for practice, and two times a week you get an hour gym time just to get shots up or whatever, other than that, you’re just in the room basically. And the hardest part has been not being able to see my kids and not being able to see my family.”
The G League opens Wednesday, with the 18 teams playing a 15-game schedule that will conclude with a championship game on March 11. Wallace and Agua Caliente open play Thursday against the Rio Grande Vipers at 4 p.m. in a game set to be televised on ESPN+.
It is the latest stop in Wallace’s professional career that started with plenty of promise in 2018 with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Wallace’s first NBA opportunity was facilitated during an injury-riddled season for the Clippers. He played in 30 games that year, starting 19, and finished averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. But his minutes dropped the following year and he was released after the season. He was briefly picked up by the Minnesota Timberwolves, waived and then signed by the Hawks a few days later. But after just 14 games in Atlanta, he was released, setting up his latest chapter.
“At the end of the day, it’s a business, always first,” Wallace said. “And this is my line of work and it’s what comes with it. It definitely is challenging at times, especially having to move around; switching to different apartments or going with other teams where you’re not familiar with their systems and you’re having to learn everything all over again it feels like. But that’s why the mental piece is so important. And a lot of people who maybe haven’t played at this level, they don’t fully understand how that could be wearing on your mind mentally. Because just as much as it is a physical sport, you have to be mentally strong in order to survive.”
Wallace said he understands his path back to the NBA won’t be easy, but he feels he’s prepared to make that journey.
“It’s you going against a ton of players for spots, for positions for money,” Wallace said. “So it can definitely be challenging, but I think with everything for me, you have to believe that you can do it, first and foremost. I think coming out (from college) nobody probably thought I would make it as far as I did and to play in the league and do those things, so that’s something for myself. I push myself to get to that level and now I have to keep pushing uphill to get back to that level.”