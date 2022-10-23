Tyler Hilton drove to victory, left with Hot Rod Heritage championship at 30th NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion

When Tyler Hilton failed to qualify at the last event, he and his family went all in - parking their Chevy-powered Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragster and pushing a former championship winning Chrysler-powered car.
The change worked to perfection this past weekend at Famoso Drag Strip and Hilton qualified No. 1 then drove to victory as the sun was setting on the 30th NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion on Sunday.
To make it even sweeter Hilton came into the event second in points and left with the Hot Rod Heritage championship.
“We’d been talking with (former car owners Michael and Tony Bartone) for a while so it wasn’t like this was an overnight decision,” Hilton said of attaining the new car. “This car is a lot different. We’re just figuring it out and made a plan to try to go a little quicker each run and not hurt it.”
Hilton faced No. 2 qualifier Pete Kaiser in the final and the race did not disappoint.
Kaiser got the jump off the starting line but Hilton went by before half track, his 5.644-second run at 235.22 proving just good enough to best Kaiser’s 5.704 at 251.95.
“I saw him early on,” Hilton said of Kaiser. “Then he went by me right at the stripe and I was hoping he didn’t get me.”
Hilton started his march to the final with a 5.592, quickest time of the meet and the quickest ever run for him, in a win over Bryan Hall, who smoked the tires right off the starting line.
Hall suffered a spectacular engine explosion and fire as he crossed the finish line on a qualifying run on Saturday evening. His fire suit was ruined and he had to borrow a complete set of driver safety equipment to make Sunday’s eliminations.
Hilton looked vulnerable in the semifinals where he spun his tires a bit about 300 feet out and mustered a 5.788 at just 210.34. But it was more than enough as Pete Wittenberg smoked his tires early and watched Hilton sail away.
Kaiser beat Bret Williamson in the first round with a 5.684 at 258.17 mph and had a single run in the semifinals to advance to the finals. Kaiser was slated to run Adam Sorokin in the finals but Sorokin suffered a major engine explosion in his first-round victory and could not make repairs.
In Funny Car, Billy Morris emerged with his first career victory - saving his best for last, a blistering 5.585-second run at 251.49.
Tony Jurado, also seeking his first win, came up just a bit short at 5.662 and 262.10 - top speed of the meet.
“We licensed here, this is our home track,” said Morris, who is in his fourth year of competition. “We’ve made it to a couple of finals but we’ve always dreamed about winning one of these big races at Bakersfield. Today was definitely our day.
“It’s been a lot of trial and tribulations getting the team put together, all the parts and pieces. You need an army to run one of these cars, not to mention the correct funding. Eddie Knox, My dad (Rick) and the team really put it together today and sealed the deal.”
Morris started his march to the final with one of the closest races of the day with a 5.601 at 249.07 edging out a 5.653/245.40 effort by Nathan Sitko.
He kept pace in the quarterfinals, clicking off a 5.620 run at 244.60 to beat Tim Boychuck’s 5.853/219.72.
Juardo pulled off the Cottrell got a big lead right off the start but his engine went south before the 600-foot mark and Juardo sailed past for the win with a 5.808 at 253.01.
Jurado started his day with a 5.776 effort at just 220.66 to beat Cory Lee’s hard charging 5.816 at 259.86.
The C-Gas final was an all Bakersfield affair with Steve Barta getting an instant victory as his opponent, Beau Dyson, jumped the start for an automatic disqualification.
Cameron Webb of Bakersfield drove his /23 Ford to victory over Rich Harrison in the C-Gas final.