 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tyler Hilton drove to victory, left with Hot Rod Heritage championship at 30th NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion

When Tyler Hilton failed to qualify at the last event, he and his family went all in - parking their Chevy-powered Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragster and pushing a former championship winning Chrysler-powered car.

The change worked to perfection this past weekend at Famoso Drag Strip and Hilton qualified No. 1 then drove to victory as the sun was setting on the 30th NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion on Sunday.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget