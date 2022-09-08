Two-way performances boost Centennial in 47-7 win over Ridgeview

Plenty of high-school athletes play both ways, but it takes a special player to make an impact in multiple phases of the game.
Centennial had a couple players do just that Thursday night.
Jaxton Santiago snagged two touchdown passes from Adam Copus and also two interceptions from opposing quarterback Mason Mendoza. Carson Eldridge returned a kickoff for a score and added a pick six of his own. Both were key in a team effort that held Ridgeview without an offensive touchdown as the Golden Hawks won 47-7.
"I couldn't be happier with our defense right now, I really couldn't," Centennial coach Richard Starrett said. "I went into this offseason in January, I knew that we had to get better on defense and I think that our coaching staff knew it ... We spent this offseason getting bigger faster stronger and tackling better and I think it's starting to show for us."
The Golden Hawks' offense was almost as effective as Copus bounced back from an early interception by Greg Jackson III to throw for 212 yards and three touchdowns.
"It's nice knowing that we don't have to score every drive," Copus said. "The weight's kind of lifted off your shoulders."
Centennial spread the ball around, also adding an early rushing touchdown by receiver Roland Meyers and a short score late from Jonathan Boyd.
"Every week if you look at the box score you're gonna see eight, nine different kids in there (as) skill players touching the football and doing different things," Starrett said.
Ridgeview, contrastingly, struggled to move the ball, punting six times and turning it over thrice more. Zamir Hall was the Wolf Pack's most prominent playmaker, particularly in the second half, when he returned a kickoff for a touchdown (right before Eldridge's) and ran for 40 yards.
"I was concerned about being able to stop the run," Starrett said. "I thought we did a really good job today rallying, tackling, being physical in the box. That's got me more excited than anything."
Centennial's first stop of the game set up its first touchdown, when Copus found Santiago for a 39-yard connection, beating Jackson. The Golden Hawks stalled at the edge of the red zone on the next drive but flipped it to Meyers on a fourth-down reverse that the receiver took down the middle for a second score to make it 13-0.
Then penalties started to come into play, giving Centennial 27 free yards on the next drive to set up Copus and Santiago's second connection. Two plays later, following a 10-yard loss, Eldridge picked off Mendoza for a short interception return touchdown. That put the score at 27-0.
Centennial could have boosted its lead even further before the half but squandered a couple possessions, first going three-and-out on consecutive Copus incompletions, then muffing a punt, then failing to convert on three straight plays inside the 10-yard line following a 42-yard reception by Trenton Hernandez before halftime.
Hall's kickoff return, which he picked up just inside his own 20 before speeding down the right side for a score, gave the Wolf Pack some life, but just a few moments later Eldridge responded with a touchdown of his own, hesitating to pick up a ball that dribbled down to his own 1-yard line before breaking two tackles and following a key block for a 99-yard score.
The rest of the second half passed by quickly. Hoben Hoge took a jet sweep 24 yards to set up a short touchdown pass from Copus to Brayden Ruebel. Ridgeview drove down the field aided by a great juggling catch from TJ Stocker, but a sack pushed the Wolf Pack back and forced a punt. Backup running back Angel Lozano provided a last spark to the Golden Hawks to set up Boyd's final touchdown.
"We executed the game plan really well," Copus said. "If we just keep doing this thing, I think we can go a long way."
Centennial remained undefeated at 4-0 and will host Sanger next week, while Ridgeview falls to 1-3 and will travel to North.