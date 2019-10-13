As fall high school sports power into the second half of their league seasons, several area teams have separated themselves from the rest of the pack.
In girls tennis, Garces continued its perfect Southwest Yosemite League season with a pair of lopsided victories this week. The Rams (15-3, 7-0) defeated Frontier 9-0 on Tuesday, then took care of Bakersfield High 8-1 on Thursday.
Garces and Stockdale (15-5, 6-1), which lost to the Rams earlier this month, are on a collision course to play for at least a share of the SWYL title on Monday, Oct. 21.
Two-team races
Following a pair of victories this week, Stockdale and Liberty, Bakersfield Christian and Tehachapi, and Arvin and Taft have set themselves apart from the rest of their league opponents with just a handful of volleyball matches set to be played.
The Mustangs (21-7, 6-0 SWYL) won a hard-fought, five set over Bakersfield High on Thursday and still hold a one-game lead over second-place Liberty (20-5, 5-1) heading into this week. If the two teams can win their matches on Tuesday, only one game will separate the two teams heading Thursday’s meeting at Stockdale.
In the SYL, Bakersfield Christian (21-5, 6-0) leads second-place Tehachapi (23-6, 5-1) by one game entering Tuesday’s showdown on the mountain. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 three weeks ago in Bakersfield.
Arvin (17-10-1, 8-0 SSL) leads Taft (14-11-2, 6-2) by two games with four to play. The Bears are in line to win their first league championship since 2005 when they shared it with Tehachapi.
The same could be said about SWYL girls golf action where Stockdale and Frontier have traded places at the top of the standings several times this season.
Last week it was the Titans turn. Four Frontier golfers shot in the 80s to help overcome a 1-over-par 73 by the Mustangs’ Iris Han and give the Titans a 10-shot victory.
The win boosted Frontier back into first place in the SWYL standings, two points ahead of Stockdale.
Cool in the pool
In water polo, the Garces boys and girls teams went 3-1 in their respective tournaments last weekend.
The Rams' boys squad, which has captured the last two Central Section Division II championships, defeated Stockton St. Mary’s, Sacramento-Christian Brothers and host Sacramento-Jesuit, losing their only match to Northern California power Sacramento-Rio Americano 10-9 at the Jesuit Tournament. Rio Americano has won nine section titles since 2002.
Joe Starr had a team-high 21 goals and Rory Begin added nine to lead Garces (11-5-1) in the four matches.
The Garces’ girls, which lost in the Division-II semifinals last year, defeated San Jose-Valley Christian and Oregon-Newborn before losing to 10-5 in the Weestern States Tournament in Modesto. The Rams recovered to win the third-place game, 13-3 over Ripon.
Abby Schechter led Garces (14-4) with a combined 14 goals, while Logan Wimbish added eight.
Wildcats dominating SSL
Taft continues to roll along in South Sequoia League girls golf and girls tennis action.
Led by Macayla Wells’ 92 at Buena Vista Golf Course, the Wildcats cruised to a victory in the SSL’s sixth tournament. Taft is 20 points ahead of second-place Wasco.
In girl’s tennis, the Wildcats defeated McFarland on Thursday to improve to 18-3 overall and 9-0 in SSL play.
