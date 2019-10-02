Two local products will be playing Wednesday night in Game 7 of the King Series, the equivalent of the World Series in the Mexican Baseball League.
Former Bakersfield College standouts Art Charles (Ridgeview) and Justin Kelly (Stockdale) have both made key contributions this season for the two opponents.
Charles, who plays for Yucatan, struck out four times in Tuesday's night's and is hitting just .182 in the series. But he did hit a two-run home run in Yucatan's 3-2 victory over Monclova in Game 4 and has four RBIs in the series.
Kelly has yet to allow a run in four appearances for Monclova as a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen.
The two have faced each other two times in the series. After inheriting two baserunners in the third inning of Game 2, Kelly gave up an RBI-single to Charles before retiring the next five batters he faced. In Game 3, Kelly inherited two baserunners again, but this time induced Charles to hit into a run-scoring double play.
