Two favorites fail to qualify at March Meet

Dan Horan was practically unbeatable in the Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragster class a year ago.
Word Champion Funny Car driver Ron Capps, who won the March Meet Fuel Altered title two years ago, was back looking for another.
Both demonstrated how difficult drag racing can be as they failed to qualify for Sunday’s eliminations in the 64th event at the historic track.
Horan failed to get his dragster down the track under power in qualifying attempts on Friday and Saturday and a third qualifying round was lost due to nightfall and a track too cold to handle the horsepower of supercharged nitromethane engines. Horan, who ran 5.59 seconds in testing on Thursday, did no better than 7.74 when it counted — not near good enough for the eight-car field.
Brett Williamson led the way in Nostalgia Top Fuel at 5.789 seconds with Pete Wittenberg next at 5.868.
Capps had trouble keeping the the Burkholder Brothers mount straight on his two attempts, managing a best of 7.70 seconds, not near quick enough for the eight-car field.
Dan Hix topped Fuel Altered qualifying at 6.086 with Mark Whynaught second at 6.115.
A first-round of eliminations for the 16-car Funny Car field had been scheduled for Saturday but it will now start the nitro action Sunday at 11 a.m.
Drew Austin, who won the California Hot Rod Reunion last October, heads the Funny Car field with a run of 5.592 at 257.73 mph.
He is followed by Billy Morris (5.603), Bobby Cottrell (5.660), Jerry Espeseth (5.688) and Geoff Moines (5.688).
Despite tough track conditions, 15 of the 16 cars qualified in the fives. Gary Densham (6.014) was the final qualifier.