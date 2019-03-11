Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball guard Alexxus Gilbert was named a first team All-Western Athletic Conference player and guard JJ Johnson earned the second All-Defensive Team honor of her career, the WAC announced Monday morning.
Gilbert led CSUB with 16.6 points per game and 82 assists. She made more than twice as many 3s as her next closest teammate, knocking down 66 (33.3 percent) during the regular season. She had a four-game stretch where she scored at least 20 points each contest.
Johnson received defensive recognition for the second season in a row. Her 2.4 steals per game was third-best in the conference.
CSUB (13-16, 9-7 WAC) got the No. 3 seed in the WAC Tournament and will play sixth-seeded Grand Canyon (7-19, 5-11) in the first round at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.