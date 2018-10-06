Cal State Bakersfield swimming and diving sophomores Maya Valdoria and Noah Hickman had “breakthrough” performances as the Roadrunners wrapped up the opening weekend of competition at the Trojan Swimming Invite at Southern California on Saturday.
Valdoria, who is on the women’s team, had two Top 10 finishes, taking eighth in the 200-yard butterfly (2:07.80) and ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.02). She also finished 15th in the 100-yard butterfly (59.29).
Hickman, who is on the men’s squad, joined Loren Gillian, Richie Campbell and Linus Richter to take third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:24.66. He also placed 19th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.91).
"Noah Hickman and Maya Valdoria both had the sophomore breakthrough," CSUB head coach Chris Hansen said to GoRunners.com. "Both really stepped up their game and I'm proud of both of them."
CSUB’s top five finishes included Gillian in the 100-yard butterfly (fifth, 40.09), Jayssie Haynes in the 400 individual medley (third, 4:26.64) and Sabrina Zavala in the 1,000 freestyle (fourth, 10:27.49).
