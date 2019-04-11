Two Bakersfield Condors have been named to the American Hockey League Second All-Star Team.
Goaltender Shane Starrett and left wing Tyler Benson were recognized Thursday by the AHL for their standout play this season. Both were also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team on Wednesday.
Starrett holds a 26-7-5 record on the year and ripped off a personal 14-game win streak at one point. He guided the Condors to the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 2.31 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.
Benson led the Condors with 65 points this season and a plus-22 rating, while taking the ice in all 66 games thus far. He is third in the AHL with 51 assists, which is the most for an AHL rookie since 2008.
The Condors host the Ontario Reign on Saturday in their final home game of the 2018-19 regular season. The postseason gets underway next week.
