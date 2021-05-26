Twenty-eight local boys golfers qualify to compete in next week's area championships

Foothill’s Braden Guerrero, Giancarlo Sacco of Garces and Liberty’s Adam Duncan each shot a 73 to take low-score honors to highlight Tuesday’s South Yosemite Conference Boys Golf Championships at Buena Vista Golf Course.
Guerrero, Sacco and Duncan were three of 28 golfers to qualify for next week’s Central Section area championships at Lemoore Municipal Golf Course
Guerrero and Sacco qualified as individuals along with Independence’s Bryan Deck (82), Evan Sidhu (84) and Alex Phadungmartorakul (85), Sacco’s Rams’ teammates Randall Giumarra (81) and Aidan Sorci (84), Centennial’s Tyler Smith (84), Russell Sprague (84) and Isaac Boschini (84), and Frontier’s Augusts Page (78). Each golfer will compete at Lemoore on Tuesday.
Duncan’s low round helped the Patriots qualify for the Division I tournament on Tuesday. In addition to Duncan, Liberty’s Jacob Borda (78), Jaxson Ochoa (78), Ryan James (85) and Brady Schuler (96) are slated to compete.
Stockdale had the low-team score (390) and will also compete in the Division I tournament on Tuesday. David Chhuon Chan shot an 74, with Akhil Gorla (76) and Cameron Keene (77) close behind. Mark Brown (80), John Beck (83) and Piere Idolyantes (83) round out the Mustangs’ squad.
Highland qualified to compete in the Division 3 tournament on June 3. The Scots were led by Madhav Raja, who shot a 75, followed by Michael Kilmer (89), Andrew Johnson (92), Brady Ruffner (94), Nathan Hallum (103) and Charles Montanio (116).