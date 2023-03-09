Tullio has overcome rough start to become one of Condors' more reliable scorers

It didn’t take Ty Tullio long to figure out one of the differences between playing junior hockey and being in the American Hockey League.
“I think for any 19, 20-year-old coming into this league from junior, you think you’re going to be playing against a 16-year-old defenseman,” said the Bakersfield Condors rookie, a fifth-round draft choice of the Edmonton Oilers in 2020. “But you’re going up against men every single night that are trying to push for the NHL and you have teammates that are trying to push for the NHL as well.”
It took him a bit longer to figure out how to adjust his game.
Tullio, 20, who had a goal and an assist in limited ice time in his first six games as a pro, was a healthy scratch for a game before getting a five-game stretch (one assist) followed by another seat in the stands.
A prolific scorer as a junior — he led the Oshawa Generals in goals (42) and assists (44) last season — Tullio was finding the pro game to be tough sledding.
“I think over the course of the first 20 games it was more just building my confidence and earning the coaches’ trust,” the right-shot forward said.
And maybe realizing that while still fun, pro hockey is a job which requires a lot of time and effort.
“Day 1, he was light, he didn’t stop on pucks, he lost a lot of battles, whiffed on a lot of pucks, probably didn’t have a lot of confidence, either, right,?” said Condors coach Colin Chaulk. “He came from being ‘the guy’ and scoring 40 goals and a decorated OHL career. First-round OHL pick, drafted as an NHL player, signed a contract then gets here and sees there are a lot of good players. It’s overwhelming.”
Slowly, almost methodically, Tullio made adjustments to his game and as the season progressed so did his ice time. Heading into Friday night’s home game against San Jose, Tullio stands fifth in points for the Condors with 25 in 49 games.
“Once (the coaches) realized I could play in this league and trust me out on the ice and I started playing to my capabilities I’ve been put in roles to succeed and I’m taking advantage of all those,” Tullio said.
Certainly, like many young players, Tullio is a tale of two seasons — four goals and three assists over his first 21 games compared to eight goals and nine assists over his last 19.
“High expectations when you come in and you’re the go to guy and all of a sudden you’ve gone from 32 minutes a game to eight minutes a game,” said Condors general manager Keith Gretzky of Tullio. “It took him a little bit. Hat’s off, he's figured it out and has taken off the second half.
“He’s gone from a guy on the cusp of playing, not playing to a go to guy. It wasn’t handed to him. He sat out games. It’s a big jump. Everybody thinks it’s easy because you score 30, 40 goals as a junior that you can come to the American League. It’s older, bigger and stronger. It’s hard. He took a little time. I think the coaching staff has done a really good job, he’s earned it.”
Tullio tallied three goals for his first pro hat trick on Feb. 19 against Ontario only to be upstaged by Raphael Lavoie who wound up with four goals.
“That night was special for myself and obviously for him,” Tullio said. “You don’t often see two guys scoring hat tricks in a game. For myself, scoring three in a pro league was great. A lot of weight off my shoulders but at the same time it was a great moment to share with another teammate.”
Tullio is tied for second in goals with 13 and many of those have come from close range - an area where there are usually no freebies.
“He’s still got a long way to go as far as the man’s game, but he’s shown grit and will by getting to the blue paint, staying in the blue paint and banging some dirty goals in,” Chaulk said.
“Something I take pride in is working every night,” Tullio said. “Going in front of the blue paint, finding ways to score off the rush, playing physical. I think it’s just a big ball for me. I think that’s some of the attributes I bring to the table. I try to do that game in and game out.”
Things don’t always go to plan and the Tullio-James Hamblin-Seth Griffith line gave up two goals in their first two shifts against Texas on Wednesday night and the trio ended up sitting on the bench for a while.
But the line rebounded and Tullio made a deft bank pass to Griffith from the red line to the blue line which Griffith took in stride and drove toward the net for a goal as Bakersfield took a 3-2 lead in the second period en route to a 6-5 win.
Plays like that show his hockey IQ, Gretzky said.
“I think he’s taken off with Griff because he’s a smart player,” Gretzky said. “His hockey sense is underrated. You see smart hockey players play well together. It’s because they know where to go.
“The two things he has right now is hockey sense and compete level. Those are the two things you really need. Especially when guys are bigger, stronger and faster and older.”