Tuesday's Southern California Regional playoff scoreboard

Southern California Regional playoffs
First round
Girls soccer
Division IV
No. 4 Bakersfield Christian 6, No. 5 South Gate 0
Division V
No. 3 Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego 4, No. 6 North 0
High school boys soccer
Division III
No. 2 Garces 4, No. 7 South Torrance 1: GMHS (19-1-1): Goals: F. Bank 3, Melendrez. Assists: Jimenez 2, P. Bank, Villanueva. Saves: Gutierrez 6.
Boys basketball
Division II
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 56, No. 12 Santa Fe Springs-St. Paul 54: Senior Erick Chaney had a team-high 25 points and five 3-pointers, including a desperation shot at the buzzer to lift the Eagles. Jackson Tucker added 14.
Division III
No. 5 Venice 64, No. 12 Frontier 60: Zykiar Henderson had 19 points, Ty Silva scored 16 and Cooper Sherill added 12, with four 3-pointers for the Titans (15-14).
Division IV
No. 3 Golden Valley 50, No. 14 Anaheim-Western 34
Division V
No. 3 Garces 61, No. 14 Rancho Cucamonga-United Christian Academy 39: GHS (14-19): Wade 11, Garde 8, Shaw 3, Perry 10, Ellis 2, Pacheco 2, Meek 4, Duarte 17, St. Claire 1, Gonzales 3.
No. 12 Westminster-La Quinta 65, No. 5 Rosamond 59
No. 1 Wilmington-Harbor Teacher 64, No. 16 Kennedy 60
Girls basketball
Division I
No. 5 Bakersfield 58, No. 12 West Hills-Chaminade 54: Faith Curry scored a team-high 16 points and Alexis Killebrew added 13 and three 3-pointers to lead the Drillers (26-3).
Division V
No. 9 Highland 51, No. 8 Bermuda Dunes-Desert Christian 20: Jessica Owens scored a team-high 18 points and Mia Ferguson added 17 to lead the Scots.
Thursday’s second-round schedule
High school boys soccer
Division III
No. 6 Fullerton-Sunny Hills at No. 2 Garces, 5
High school girls soccer
Division IV
No. 4 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Lakewood-St. Joseph, 3
High school girls basketball
Division I
No. 5 Bakersfield at No. 4 Los Angeles-Windward, 6
Division V
No. 9 Highland at No. 1 Tujunga-Verdugo Hills, 6
High school boys basketball
Division II
No. 13 Rancho Cucamonga at No. 5 Bakersfield Christian, 6
Division IV
No. 6 Atascadero at No. 3 Golden Valley, 6
Division V
No. 6 Ontario-Chaffey at No. 3 Garces, 6