Tuesday's local high school scoreboard

Graces vs Villa Park Boys Soccer01

The Rams' Richard Hall (7) battles with Villa Park's Mark Rayo for position during the first half of Tuesday's SoCal Regional boys soccer D-III playoff game at Garces.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

High school golf

Central Section Area Division I Championships

At Lemoore Municipal GC

Boys medalists—1. Luke Montoya, SLO-Mission Prep, 72; 2. Josh Watkins, Clovis, 73; 3. Giancarlo Sacco, Garces, 73; 4. Cooper Groshart, San Luis Obispo, 74; 5. Spencer Cole, Taft, 75; 6. Jacob Zacharia, San Luis Obispo, 76; 7. Manlio Moreno, Reedley-Immanuel, 78; 8. Braden Guerrero, Foothill, 78; 9. Connor Jenkin, Chowchilla, 79; 10. Micaiah Saltzman, Arroyo Grande, 79; 11. Carlos Carrillo, Visalia-Golden West, 80; 12. Rynear Slingerman, Clovis, 80; 13. Bryce Painter, Porterville-Granite Hills, 81; 14. Aidan Sorci, Garces, 82; 15. Patrick Oliver, Visalia-El Diamante, 82.

Others: Bryan Deck, Independence, 85; Russel Sprague, Centennial, 85; Matt Marrs, Arroyo Grande, 85; Randall Giumarra, Garces, 86; Troy Fulton, Orcutt, 86; Landen Davis, Reedley-Immanuel, 86; Isaac Borschini, Centennial, 87; Evan Sidhu, Independence, 87; Riley Chastain, Reedley-Immanuel, 87; Alex Phadungmartorakul, Independence, 88; Augustus Page, Frontier, 90; Aiden Spurlock, San Luis Obispo, 95; Tyler Smith, Centennial, 96; Keerit Tiwana, Fresno-Sunnyside, 97; Bryan Ortiz, Caruthers, 107; Joseph Wheaton, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, NC.

Girls medalists—1. Iris Han, Stockdale, 70; 2. Macayla Wells, Taft, 71;

3. Bella Gunasayan, Arroyo Grande, 72; 4. Claire Alford, Santa Maria-Righetti, 76; 5. Amber Blair, Chowchilla, 77; 6. Ethel Asequia, Clovis East, 78; 7. Emily Webb, Arroyo Grande, 79; 8. Karis Haltom, Reedley-Immanuel, 79; 9. Reina Naranjo, Bishop Union, 80; 10. Simone Kilby, Sanger, 81; 11. Jaidyn Eldridge, Centennial, 82; 12. Claire Marshall, Arroyo Grande, 82; 13. Torrie Bowman, Clovis East, 84; 14. Katelyn Debuskey, Liberty, 85; 15. Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, 86.

Others: Naveh Lorenz, Lemoore, 87; Kanami Wood, Chowchilla, 89; Ainsley Stephens, San Luis Obispo, 90; Trenadee Price, Taft, 91; Aliyah Cerda, Lemoore, 95; Taylor Eldridge, Centennial, 98; Alexa Burdick, Nipomo, 98; Aya Keith, Stockdale, 99; Kenadee Stilson, Tehachapi, NC; Sienna Boscaro, San Luis Obispo, NC.

High school baseball

Stockdale 6, Ridgeview 1

W: Garcia. L: Villalobos. 2B: Kaiser (S). HR: Kaiser (S). W-L: Stockdale 10-4, Ridgeview 5-9. Notes: (SHS, Holden Garcia CG, OER, 3H, BB, 7K; Jack Kaiser 3-4, 2RBI).

Liberty 10, Bakersfield 3

At Liberty; W: Hay (6-1). L: Well (1-1). 2B: Coffey (L), Reynolds (L), Fuentes (L). HR: Hay (L) 2. Liberty 12-4, Bakersfield 3-14. Notes: (LHS, Kaleb Hay 5IP, ER, 3H, 7K, 0BB, 2-4, 3RBI at plate; Cutter Coffey 2-4; Brady Reynolds 2R; Luis Fuentes 2R).

JV: Liberty 18-1

Other scores:

Centennial 20, Frontier 8

High school boys soccer

SoCal Regionals, Division III, first round

Garces 3, Villa Park 2

GOALS: Halevy 2, Toppila. W-L: Garces 14-0, Villa Park 14-2-3.

Other scores

SoCal Regionals, Division IV, first round

No. 6 Santa Monica 1, No. 3 Highland 0

High school girls soccer

SoCal Regionals, Division V, first round

Ventura-St. Bonaventure 3, Arvin 0

GOALS: Armenta 3. Assists: Spies. W-L: Arvin 11-2, St. Bonaventure 10-3-1.

