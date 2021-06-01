Tuesday's local high school scoreboard

High school golf
Central Section Area Division I Championships
At Lemoore Municipal GC
Boys medalists—1. Luke Montoya, SLO-Mission Prep, 72; 2. Josh Watkins, Clovis, 73; 3. Giancarlo Sacco, Garces, 73; 4. Cooper Groshart, San Luis Obispo, 74; 5. Spencer Cole, Taft, 75; 6. Jacob Zacharia, San Luis Obispo, 76; 7. Manlio Moreno, Reedley-Immanuel, 78; 8. Braden Guerrero, Foothill, 78; 9. Connor Jenkin, Chowchilla, 79; 10. Micaiah Saltzman, Arroyo Grande, 79; 11. Carlos Carrillo, Visalia-Golden West, 80; 12. Rynear Slingerman, Clovis, 80; 13. Bryce Painter, Porterville-Granite Hills, 81; 14. Aidan Sorci, Garces, 82; 15. Patrick Oliver, Visalia-El Diamante, 82.
Others: Bryan Deck, Independence, 85; Russel Sprague, Centennial, 85; Matt Marrs, Arroyo Grande, 85; Randall Giumarra, Garces, 86; Troy Fulton, Orcutt, 86; Landen Davis, Reedley-Immanuel, 86; Isaac Borschini, Centennial, 87; Evan Sidhu, Independence, 87; Riley Chastain, Reedley-Immanuel, 87; Alex Phadungmartorakul, Independence, 88; Augustus Page, Frontier, 90; Aiden Spurlock, San Luis Obispo, 95; Tyler Smith, Centennial, 96; Keerit Tiwana, Fresno-Sunnyside, 97; Bryan Ortiz, Caruthers, 107; Joseph Wheaton, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, NC.
Girls medalists—1. Iris Han, Stockdale, 70; 2. Macayla Wells, Taft, 71;
3. Bella Gunasayan, Arroyo Grande, 72; 4. Claire Alford, Santa Maria-Righetti, 76; 5. Amber Blair, Chowchilla, 77; 6. Ethel Asequia, Clovis East, 78; 7. Emily Webb, Arroyo Grande, 79; 8. Karis Haltom, Reedley-Immanuel, 79; 9. Reina Naranjo, Bishop Union, 80; 10. Simone Kilby, Sanger, 81; 11. Jaidyn Eldridge, Centennial, 82; 12. Claire Marshall, Arroyo Grande, 82; 13. Torrie Bowman, Clovis East, 84; 14. Katelyn Debuskey, Liberty, 85; 15. Kendall Chao, Bakersfield Christian, 86.
Others: Naveh Lorenz, Lemoore, 87; Kanami Wood, Chowchilla, 89; Ainsley Stephens, San Luis Obispo, 90; Trenadee Price, Taft, 91; Aliyah Cerda, Lemoore, 95; Taylor Eldridge, Centennial, 98; Alexa Burdick, Nipomo, 98; Aya Keith, Stockdale, 99; Kenadee Stilson, Tehachapi, NC; Sienna Boscaro, San Luis Obispo, NC.
High school baseball
Stockdale 6, Ridgeview 1
W: Garcia. L: Villalobos. 2B: Kaiser (S). HR: Kaiser (S). W-L: Stockdale 10-4, Ridgeview 5-9. Notes: (SHS, Holden Garcia CG, OER, 3H, BB, 7K; Jack Kaiser 3-4, 2RBI).
Liberty 10, Bakersfield 3
At Liberty; W: Hay (6-1). L: Well (1-1). 2B: Coffey (L), Reynolds (L), Fuentes (L). HR: Hay (L) 2. Liberty 12-4, Bakersfield 3-14. Notes: (LHS, Kaleb Hay 5IP, ER, 3H, 7K, 0BB, 2-4, 3RBI at plate; Cutter Coffey 2-4; Brady Reynolds 2R; Luis Fuentes 2R).
JV: Liberty 18-1
Other scores:
Centennial 20, Frontier 8
High school boys soccer
SoCal Regionals, Division III, first round
Garces 3, Villa Park 2
GOALS: Halevy 2, Toppila. W-L: Garces 14-0, Villa Park 14-2-3.
Other scores
SoCal Regionals, Division IV, first round
No. 6 Santa Monica 1, No. 3 Highland 0
High school girls soccer
SoCal Regionals, Division V, first round
Ventura-St. Bonaventure 3, Arvin 0
GOALS: Armenta 3. Assists: Spies. W-L: Arvin 11-2, St. Bonaventure 10-3-1.