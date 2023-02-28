Tuesday night's playoff scoreboard: Liberty girls basketball, Mira Monte girls soccer advance in regionals

High school boys basketball
SoCal Regional playoff, first round
Division II
No. 4 La Mirada 76, No. 13 Bakersfield Christian 59
No. 3 Orange Lutheran 78, No. 14 Stockdale 54
No. 2 Rancho Santa Margarita-Tesoro 60, No. 15 Centennial 51
Division V
No. 1 Lynwood 112, No. 16 Taft 49
High school girls basketball
SoCal Regional playoff, first round
Division III
No. 11 Oak Park 71, No. 6 Tehachapi 60
No. 5 Liberty 47, No. 12 Rialto 45
No. 1 Rancho Cucamonga-Los Osos d. No. 16 Bakersfield Christian
High school boys soccer
Regional playoff, first round
NorCal Division IV
No. 2 Livingston 1, No. 7 Delano 0
NorCal Division V
No. 7 Denair 5, No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 0
SoCal Division I
No. 1 San Juan Capistrano-JSerra Catholic 7, No. 8 Ridgeview 0
High school girls soccer
Central Section Division VI final
No. 1 Fresno-McLane 3, No. 3 Rosamond 0
Regional playoff, first round
NorCal Division IV
No. 5 Mira Monte 2, No. 4 Exeter 1
SoCal Division I
No. 1 Rancho Santa Margarita-Santa Margarita 2, No. 8 Liberty 0
SoCal Division III
No. 3 Huntington Beach-Marina 2, No. 6 Centennial 0
